Mock Draft 6.2: New picks for Knicks, Sixers in top-10 shakeup

Editor's note (June 14): This mock draft has been updated after 36 international players withdrew from the draft as early-entry candidates, along with the news that French center Jonathan Jeanne was diagnosed with a career-threatening genetic disorder.

The NBA draft is in about two weeks, and new info is coming in. We are finding out more about what teams are seeing in workouts and debating in front offices.

This mock draft is based on conversations with NBA scouts and general managers.

Markelle Fultz

Washington

Freshman

Guard

Fultz was in Boston on Monday and Tuesday for interviews, medical testing and a workout. The information will be critical for Boston in a few ways.

He didn't do medical testing at the combine, so this will give the Celtics their first good look at his health. With Lonzo Ball refusing to work out for the Celtics, it gives Fultz a chance to solidify the thinking that he's the best prospect for the team.

Fultz has been the top guy on the Celtics' board for a while, but he's not the only player they're considering. Ball, De'Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum are also in the mix, according to sources.

A strong workout and interview could help seal the deal for Fultz.

Lonzo Ball

UCLA

Freshman

Guard

The Lakers are going out of their way to stifle talk that Ball to L.A. is a done deal. Partially it's about controlling the narrative and their draft destiny, but it's also around some genuine disagreements in the front office about who's the best pick for the Lakers' future.

Fox and Jackson have a real shot at going No. 2. Ball is the favorite, but he's far from a lock.

Josh Jackson

Kansas

Freshman

Forward

The chances that the Sixers draft a guard or a wing are high; the question appears to be which one.

There's quite a debate going on between the front office and coaching staff about whom they should take. Best player available? That's probably Jackson or Fox. Their elite toughness, athleticism and defensive potential are very attractive. The problem is that both players struggle as shooters and the Sixers need backcourt players who can stroke it.

Best fit among available players? Malik Monk or Dennis Smith. Both players are athletic, shoot well and play off the ball (a must given head coach Brett Brown's decision to make Ben Simmons the Sixers' primary ball handler).

The Sixers still have several workouts to gauge the best fit, so it's premature to put a solid favorite here. Based on the sheer level of admiration for a particular player, it's between Fox and Jackson. I'm giving Jackson the edge right now, but it's a slight edge.

De'Aaron Fox

Kentucky

Freshman

Guard

The Suns are hoping that Ball falls to No. 4. They like him and think he's a good fit in their system alongside Devin Booker.

If he's not there, it will be among Jackson, Fox and Tatum. With Jackson off the board, Fox seems like an ideal fit. The Suns are loaded with offensive talent. Getting Fox's defensive versatility, intensity and playmaking should really improve the Suns and open the door to an Eric Bledsoe trade.

Jayson Tatum

Duke

Freshman

Forward

Fox came in to work out with the Kings this week, and there is a strong impulse to get him. They think he's a nice complement to Buddy Hield and he would really ramp up the rebuilding of their culture. The problem is that Sacramento has become his floor, not his ceiling.

The Kings also like Jackson, but he too looks like he'll be off the board before they draft.

There's talk inside the organization about combining picks Nos. 5 and 10 to move up in the draft to secure Fox. If they found a taker, that would be a high price to pay to move up two to three spots.

Other options include Tatum, Jonathan Isaac and Smith. All three players fit a need for the Kings.

Tatum or Isaac would be a nice long-term replacement for Rudy Gay. Smith is the next-best point guard on the board. Right now Tatum has the edge. He's the safest of the three guys.

Jonathan Isaac

Florida State

Freshman

Forward

With team president Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond now running the show in Orlando, you can be sure that they won't be afraid to gamble. Both of them love long, athletic and versatile players with upside, and Isaac has as much upside as anyone in the draft.

He's also one of the biggest risks. In Milwaukee, Hammond and Weltman bet on Giannis Antetokounmpo and they won't be afraid to take Isaac.

Lauri Markkanen

Arizona

Freshman

Forward

We've been back and forth between Isaac and Markkanen here for several mock drafts.

Both are excellent fits for the Wolves, who are looking for a stretch-4. Isaac would offer more upside. Markkanen is more ready now and a more proven shooter.

With Isaac off the board, this looks like Markkanen's spot.

Malik Monk

Kentucky

Freshman

Guard

The Knicks are looking at a number of backcourt players, including Monk, Smith and Frank Ntilikina.

Monk may be the highest upside player and best fit of the group. If he lands here, Knicks fans will love him when he heats up.

Dennis Smith

NC State

Freshman

Guard

The Mavs need a young point guard to build around and would be happy to take the best one that falls to them at No. 9.

Ntilikina has great size for his position, plays with strength and displays a great feel. He's also an improving shooter. He reminds me a bit of George Hill. Smith has more athleticism, shoots it better and is more NBA ready, but does not quite possess the same feel for the game.

The Mavs have scouted Ntilikina more than any other team in the league, but I think it might be hard for them to pass on Smith if he's there. He's really good and in a normal draft would be a top-five pick.

10. Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans)

Frank Ntilikina

France

Age: 18

Guard

The Kings will have to be pretty happy with this haul if they end up with Tatum and Ntilikina.

Ntilikina could be their starting point guard of the future. He's more raw than the other elite point guard prospects, but at this point in the draft he's a great get. Other prospects that will get a look here include Luke Kennard, Donovan Mitchell and Harry Giles.

Donovan Mitchell

Louisville

Sophomore

Guard

Mitchell has been one of the highest risers in the draft since his season ended.

NBA scouts are talking themselves into his elite combination of athleticism, length and versatility. Some teams think he can play some point, others see him as the next Eric Gordon. His versatility will be a strong selling point for the Hornets.

Zach Collins and Kennard are also strongly in the mix at No. 11.

Luke Kennard

Duke

Sophomore

Guard

The Pistons have been flirting with trading this pick for a more established player, but if they keep it, look for them to try to nab a shooter.

Kennard wowed NBA scouts and GMs at his pro day, putting on an epic 3-point display and showing more athleticism than scouts thought he had a Duke (the Lakers recorded him with a 38.5-inch max vertical at his workout).

Kennard is getting interest as high as No. 8 to the Knicks. He's a hot name to watch right now.

OG Anunoby

Indiana

Sophomore

Forward

Anunoby will be affected by what doctors have to say about his surgically repaired knee. Some teams feel it might be up to a year before he gets back to full health.

Even with the possibility he'll miss next season, I'm not sure the Nuggets will be scared off. They could use a long, athletic player like Anunoby, who can guard five positions on the floor.

John Collins and Giles are other strong possibilities at No. 13.

Zach Collins

Gonzaga

Freshman

Center

The Heat are eyeing several players to pair in the front court with Hassan Whiteside. Zach Collins, John Collins and Giles are the three strongest contenders at this point.

Zach Collins has the unusual ability to both stretch the floor and protect the rim. He's a good athlete, he's aggressive and his analytics scores are through the roof.

He is in the mix as high as No. 9 to the Mavs. I don't think he slips past here.

Harry Giles

Duke

Freshman

Forward

Teams are still taking a wait-and-see attitude on Giles. He was very impressive in a pro-day workout in New York last week. He showed no real ill effects from his knee injuries. He was bouncy and active and reminded some scouts why they fell in love with him as the potential No. 1 pick before his latest knee injury.

The key will be the medical results. Giles, like many of the other top prospects in the draft, didn't go through the combine medical testing and chose instead to do a private physical. Once teams get a look at those results, we'll have a better feel for whether No. 15 is too high or too low. But if feels like extraordinary value for the Blazers here.

John Collins

Wake Forest

Sophomore

Forward

Collins, who is the same age as many freshmen, has a lot going for him as a long-term Taj Gibson replacement.

He shot the ball really well in recent workouts and that's improving his stock. If he can be a stretch-4 in the league, he's very good value here.

Ike Anigbogu

UCLA

Freshman

Center

Anibogu would give the Bucks an athletic rim protector who can use strength to clear out the paint and finish above the rim. He lacks polish but has long-term potential as a defensive-minded 5.

Jarrett Allen, Terrance Ferguson and Justin Jackson are also options for the Milwaukee.

TJ Leaf

UCLA

Freshman

Forward

Opinions on Leaf are all over the board. He's one of the most gifted scorers in the class and he has a great feel for the game. He lacks strength and elite lateral quickness, making him a potential liability on the defensive end.

However, at this point in the draft, anyone a team picks is going to have a glaring weakness or two. Leaf's ability to get buckets should make him valuable to the Pacers.

Ferguson and Bam Adebayo are other possibilities.

Jarrett Allen

Texas

Freshman

Center

New GM Travis Schlenk will be tasked with trying to turn the Hawks into an East Coast version of the Warriors. Alas, there is no Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green or Klay Thompson at this point in the draft.

Allen is a terrific rebounder and shot-blocker. Plus, he's a fluid athlete. He just needs to add a lot of strength and work on his offensive game.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)

Edrice Adebayo

Kentucky

Freshman

Forward

This is the second first-rounder for the Blazers. They've been shopping this around and at least one team, the Knicks, appears interested. It's doubtful Portland keeps all three first-round picks.

Adebayo is steadily rising back up draft boards and a very strong pro day has scouts buzzing again, especially at the terrific feet that allow him to guard multiple positions.

Whether this pick is for the Blazers or someone else, there's real value there.

Justin Jackson

North Carolina

Junior

Forward

Jackson has been sitting here at No. 21 for several mocks.

He's getting looks in the late teens from teams thanks to his shooting and defensive potential, but his lack of elite athleticism and motor lower his ceiling pretty significantly.

He seems like a perfect fit in OKC.

Justin Patton

Creighton

Freshman

Center

Patton had a strong pro day in Las Vegas and he remains a player that many scouts feel has tremendous upside.

He's raw, but the Nets can throw their lot with a player who needs time to develop.

Andzejs Pasecniks

Latvia

Age: 21

Center

Pasecniks created some buzz with a strong workout in L.A. late last week.

He's an athletic big man who can play both the 4 and the 5. While some teams look at him as a draft-and-stash option, he has enough talent to come play now.

Tony Bradley

North Carolina

Freshman

Center

Bradley is a mixed bag. While he's a terrific rebounder with the requisite size and length to play in the league, teams worry about his heavy legs.

Does he have the mobility to thrive in the NBA?

25. Orlando Magic (via Raptors)

Frank Jackson

Duke

Freshman

Guard

Jackson's recent foot surgery has slowed his movement up draft boards, but there's a lot to like.

He is super athletic, plays both backcourt positions and shoots it well. He's a great fit coming off the bench for the Magic.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)

Isaiah Hartenstein

Germany

Age: 18

Forward

This is the third pick for the Blazers, and it makes sense that they'd invest in a draft-and-stash prospect with at least one of them.

Hartenstein is an athletic big man who lacks refinement in his game. The Blazers can keep him overseas for another year or two.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics)

Terrance Ferguson

Australia

Age: 19

Guard

Ferguson has watched his draft stock drop in recent weeks after struggling a bit in workouts against players like Kennard.

He's a good shooter and a great athlete, but the rest of his game needs a lot of development. Still, he's great value for the Nets at No. 27.

28. L.A. Lakers (via Rockets)

D.J. Wilson

Michigan

Junior

Forward

The Lakers are said to be high on this high-flying stretch-4.

When Wilson isn't boarding above the rim or launching 3s, there isn't a lot to his game, but those two attributes can get a player into the first round.

Jordan Bell

Oregon

Junior

Forward

Bell's motor, athleticism, shot blocking and defensive versatility made him one of the stars of the NCAA tournament.

He lacks a polished offensive game, but he would give the Spurs a dangerous weapon on the defensive end.

30. Utah Jazz (via Warriors)

Tyler Lydon

Syracuse

Sophomore

Forward

Lydon is an upside pick for Utah. He's a terrific shooter and rim protector. He just needs to add strength and consistency.