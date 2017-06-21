Mock Draft 7.3: Potential trades, most likely picks for both rounds

Editor's note (June 21):? This mock draft has been updated in response to? reports that the Lakers are trading D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Nets for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick, as well as the Hawks-Hornets Dwight Howard deal?and the Pelicans-Wizards deal that include second-rounders.

With the 2017 NBA draft on Thursday, here's our latest intel based on conversations with NBA scouts and general managers, including potential trades and most likely picks for the full first and second rounds.

1. Philadelphia 76ers (via Celtics)

Markelle Fultz

Washington

Freshman

Guard

The Sixers have coveted Fultz for much of the past year and were disappointed when they fell to No. 3 on the night of the draft lottery. Now, a reported trade?with Boston that is expected to take place this week would give them the No. 1 pick and a chance to draft Fultz.

They need a guard who can run the point, play off the ball, score, stretch the floor and defend both guard spots. Fultz checks all of those boxes in a way no one else in the draft can.

The cost to acquire the No. 1 pick was high (the No. 3 pick plus the Lakers' 2018 first-rounder if it falls between Nos. 2-5 or the Kings' unprotected 2019 first-rounder), but I think it will be worth it for the Sixers.

A big three of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Fultz could dominate the league in a few years if they can all stay healthy.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Lonzo Ball

UCLA

Freshman

Guard

The Lakers brought in Fultz on Thursday, Ball for a second time on Friday, and then Jayson Tatum over the weekend. The Lakers also worked out Josh Jackson twice as well as De'Aaron Fox.

With Fultz likely going No. 1 to Philly, the field here?narrows down to Ball, Jackson, Tatum and Fox. Sources in L.A. say that the Lakers have been moving closer and closer to selecting Ball in the past two or three days. More than ever, he's the heavy favorite to get his wish to play for his hometown team.

However, that could change if L.A. ends up getting involved in a Paul George trade. George reportedly told the Indiana Pacers that he's leaving in 2018 and wants to play for the Lakers.

The Pacers are talking to multiple teams about a George deal, but if the Lakers offer the No. 2 pick, the Pacers would have serious interest.

3. Boston Celtics (via 76ers)

Josh Jackson

Kansas

Freshman

Forward

Celtics president Danny Ainge wanted to maximize the return for the No. 1 pick. The chance to pick up another valuable future pick by moving down just two spots seemed like a bargain for Boston.

The Celtics are high on Josh Jackson, but they also really like Ball and Tatum. Of the three, Tatum is the only one they've gotten in for a workout so far. Perhaps that will make a difference and tip the scales his way.

Another realistic scenario? The Celtics use No. 3 and the newly acquired Lakers/Kings pick to make another run at either Jimmy Butler or George.

I mocked out one potential trade scenario for the Bulls and Celtics on Sunday here.

4. Phoenix Suns

Jayson Tatum

Duke

Freshman

Forward

The Suns have been trying to trade up and have had conversations with both the Lakers and Celtics. Who are they after? Sources point to Ball as the target.

The Suns also covet Jackson, but he's off the board here.

If neither player is available it will come down to Tatum, Fox and Jonathan Isaac. Fox canceled a workout with the Suns last week and doesn't have plans to complete one before the draft, which has made drafting him more complicated. Isaac has the most upside, but the Suns drafted two players last year with long developmental timelines and aren't sure they're ready to do that with Isaac as well.

That has the Suns leaning toward Tatum right now. Tatum is perhaps the most NBA-ready player in the draft. He's a potential 20-points-per-night scorer. He doesn't exactly fit with TJ Warren, but Warren will have a robust trade market if the Suns decide to move him.

De'Aaron Fox

Kentucky

Freshman

Guard

The Kings have also explored moving up to No. 2 or No. 3 in the draft. Their target has been Fox.

Not only is Fox the fastest player in the draft and a major fit at point guard, but he has shown genuine interest in playing for and leading the Kings. If Fox is gone, Tatum seems like the next most likely pick for the Kings.

6. Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac

Florida State

Freshman

Forward

The Magic appear to be leaning toward Isaac. Both team president Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond have a long track record of gambling on long, athletic players with upside like Isaac. Some scouts believe that after Fultz and Ball are off the board, he has the most upside of anyone in the draft.

The team has also shown strong interest in Tatum and several players a little lower in the draft, including Luke Kennard (who works out for the Magic on Tuesday) and Donovan Mitchell.

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

Lauri Markkanen

Arizona

Freshman

Forward

We've been back and forth between Isaac and Markkanen here for several mock drafts.

Both are excellent fits for the Wolves, who are looking for a stretch-4. Isaac would offer more upside. Markkanen is more ready now and a more proven shooter.

With Isaac off the board, this looks like Markkanen's spot.

8. New York Knicks

Frank Ntilikina

France

Age:?18

Guard

If the draft plays out this way, that probably leaves the Knicks choosing between Ntilikina, Dennis Smith and Malik Monk.

The Knicks appear to like all three but have been doing a lot of due diligence of late on Ntilikina, who is playing the best basketball of his career right now in the French playoffs. The team wants a young point guard to pair with Kristaps Porzingis and feels as though he may be the best fit for the triangle offense.

And don't count out Kennard here. He could end up leapfrogging Smith and Monk in this process. His workouts have been that impressive.

9. Dallas Mavericks

Dennis Smith

NC State

Freshman

Guard

The Mavs need a young point guard to build around and have been high on Ntilikina all year. There's concern that he'll be off the board before they pick. Don't be surprised if they try to move up to No. 6 or No. 7 to secure him.

If he's gone, they may have to "settle" for Smith -- a very athletic guard who reminds scouts of a young Steve Francis. Other players like Luke Kennard and Donovan Mitchell are also in consideration here.

10. Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans)

Zach Collins

Gonzaga

Freshman

Center

The Kings' other major need is at small forward. With Rudy Gay planning to opt out, they have a major hole there. The problem is that there might not be any available 3s worth taking this high.

Collins is an athletic rim protector who can also stretch the floor. They have a several young big men with Skal Labissiere, Willie Cauley-Stein and Georgios Papagiannis already on the roster. But Collins' talent is worth a selection here.

The other two dark horses for this spot in Sacramento are Wake Forest's John Collins and Duke's Harry Giles.

Collins goes in for a second workout in Sacramento on Monday. A lot of scouts are split between those three bigs.

11. Charlotte Hornets

Malik Monk

Kentucky

Freshman

Guard

This would be a bit of a slide for Monk. He's one of the two or three best shooters in the draft and an elite athlete, but his lack of size and length for his position (at 6-foot-3) have clearly scared away some teams.

While he's in the mix with the Wolves and Knicks, if neither team takes him, this will be his likely landing spot. Grabbing Monk here would be a steal for the Hornets, who could use his shooting to back up both Nicolas Batum and Kemba Walker. Kennard and Donovan Mitchell are both strongly in play here as well.

12. Detroit Pistons

Luke Kennard

Duke

Sophomore

Guard

Kennard is getting interest as high as No. 8 to the Knicks, No. 10 to the Kings and No. 11 to the Hornets. The Lakers have also been looking at possibly picking up another pick or trading down to get him.

But I think this would be his floor. The Pistons need shooting and Kennard may be the best shooter in the draft.

13. Denver Nuggets

OG Anunoby

Indiana

Sophomore

Forward

Anunoby has tremendous upside as an elite 3-and-D type prospect. He's being considered as high as No. 10 to the Kings.

There has been a lot of buzz about Anunoby to the Nuggets. He fits there and they don't need him to rush back from injury. That's good news, because some teams believe Anunoby's rehab could keep him off the court the entire season.

14. Miami Heat

Donovan Mitchell

Louisville

Sophomore

Guard

The Heat will have a tough time passing on Mitchell if the Hornets and Pistons do. His elite athleticism, length and game give him a passing resemblance to a young Dwyane Wade. I don't think he has that same ceiling, but his talent is definitely worth taking a risk on here.

The Heat are also eyeing several players to play in the frontcourt with Hassan Whiteside. Zach Collins, John Collins and Harry Giles, if available, are the three strongest contenders at this point.

Harry Giles

Duke

Freshman

Forward

Giles has been impressive in workouts and the teams that have seen his physicals seem to be satisfied with his progress from his latest knee surgery.

He'll be considered a gamble given his injury history, but at this point in the draft his talent would outweigh the risk, especially for a team like the Blazers, with three first-round picks.

16. Chicago Bulls

John Collins

Wake Forest

Sophomore

Forward

Collins has also been increasingly impressive in workouts and now appears to be in the Nos. 10-16 range. He'll get an especially serious look in Miami after a strong workout there.

I doubt he falls past the Bulls. Taj Gibson is gone and Collins has more upside than Bobby Portis.

17. Milwaukee Bucks

Ike Anigbogu

UCLA

Freshman

Center

Anigbogu may be one of the rawest prospects on the board, but he's also the youngest. His defensive potential as a rebounder and rim protector are clear. Teams just have to take a wait-and-see attitude on the offensive end.

Jarrett Allen, Terrance Ferguson and Justin Jackson could be options for Milwaukee.

18. Indiana Pacers

TJ Leaf

UCLA

Freshman

Forward

Leaf's lack of ideal size and length (6-foot-10, 222 pounds and a 6-11 wingspan) are outweighed by his superior offensive skills. He can score the basketball from anywhere on the floor and could ultimately make a nice complement to Myles Turner in the frontcourt.

Ferguson and Bam Adebayo are other possibilities.

19. Atlanta Hawks

Justin Patton

Creighton

Freshman

Center

The Hawks can't count on Paul Millsap returning. Dwight Howard's contract might be tough to move, but his role as an anchor to the Hawks' defense will continue to decline.

Patton is not ready to contribute yet. He's one of the more raw prospects in the draft. But he's got enormous potential and teams like the Hawks think he has major upside.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)

Edrice Adebayo

Kentucky

Freshman

Forward

This is the second first-rounder for the Blazers and Portland continues to shop it around.

Adebayo is a polarizing prospect, but his physical abilities alone make him intriguing to teams that need mobile big men who can defend both the paint and the perimeter.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

Justin Jackson

North Carolina

Junior

Forward

Jackson has been stuck at No. 21 in our mock draft for several editions and it doesn't look like it's changing.

He fits a need for the Thunder with his shooting and versatility. His lack of elite athleticism is the weakness that keeps him out of the lottery. Jonah Bolden is another potential sleeper for the Thunder.

22. Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards)

Anzejs Pasecniks

Latvia

Age: 21

Center

Pasecniks has been a hot name the past few weeks. He has worked out for the Hawks, Thunder, Raptors, Nets and Spurs.

There aren't a lot of international players in this draft, let alone ones who can play facing the basket.

Unlike fellow countryman Kristaps Porzingis, Pasecniks is not a good rebounder or defender, but his offensive game bears a passing resemblance.

23.? Toronto Raptors?(via Clippers)

Jonah Bolden

Australia

Age: 21

Forward

Bolden left UCLA after his freshman season and had a successful stint in Serbia.

He's an athletic, versatile forward who can shoot and pass the ball. He has become quite the sleeper among NBA scouts and Raptors GM Masai Ujiri has a penchant for finding and drafting similar players.

24. Utah Jazz

Tony Bradley

North Carolina

Freshman

Center

Bradley has impressed in workouts. He has gotten in better shape, shown some surprising range from the perimeter and remains one of the best rebounders in the draft.

Teams worry about his heavy legs, but with better conditioning his athleticism could improve. He could be a strong backup for Rudy Gobert down the road.

25. Orlando Magic (via Raptors)

Jarrett Allen

Texas

Freshman

Center

Allen is a fluid athlete who can run the floor, block shots and rebound. He lacks strength right now, but his talent and upside are worth a shot this late in the draft.

This feels like the bottom end of his draft range.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)

Isaiah Hartenstein

Germany

Age: 18

Forward

This is the third pick for the Blazers, and it makes sense that they'd invest in a draft-and-stash prospect with at least one of them.

Hartenstein is an athletic big man who lacks refinement in his game. The Blazers can keep him overseas for another year or two.

27. Los Angeles Lakers (via Nets)

D.J. Wilson

Michigan

Junior

Forward

The Lakers are reportedly acquiring this pick in a trade that will send D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to Brooklyn for Brook Lopez and this selection. They could try to use any of their picks in a potential blockbuster trade, but who are they interested in if they hold on to these late first-rounders?

L.A. is said to be high on Wilson, a high-flying stretch-4. When Wilson isn't rebounding above the rim or launching 3-pointers, there isn't a lot to his game, but those two attributes can get a player into the first round.

28. L.A. Lakers (via Rockets)

Tyler Lydon

Syracuse

Sophomore

Forward

Lydon would be an upside pick for L.A.

He's a terrific shooter and rim protector. He just needs to add strength and consistency

29. San Antonio Spurs

Josh Hart

Villanova

Senior

Guard

There's very little that's sexy about Hart's game.

But he does everything well enough and could be a long-term backup for Danny Green.

30. Utah Jazz (via Warriors)

Frank Jackson

Duke

Freshman

Guard

Jackson is one of the most athletic guards in the draft.

He reminds scouts of a young Jerryd Bayless.

Round 2

31. Charlotte Hornets (via Hawks)

Terrance Ferguson, SG, Age: 19, Australia

32. Phoenix Suns

Derrick White, Colorado, Jr., Guard

33. Orlando Magic (via Lakers)

Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State, So., Point guard

34. Sacramento Kings (via Sixers)

Alec Peters, Valparaiso, Sr., Forward

35. Orlando Magic

Mathias Lessort, France, Age: 21, Power forward

36. Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)

Tyler Dorsey, Oregon, So., Guard

37. Boston Celtics (via Wolves)

Ivan Rabb, Cal, So., Power forward

38. Chicago Bulls (via Kings)

Jordan Bell, Oregon, Jr., Power forward

39. Philadelphia 76ers (via Mavericks)

Edmond Sumner, Xavier, So., Point guard

40. New Orleans Pelicans

Semi Ojeleye, SMU, Jr., Forward

41. Atlanta Hawks (via Hornets)

Monte Morris, Iowa State, Sr., Point guard

42. Utah Jazz (via Pistons)

Aleksandar Vezenkov, Cyprus, Age: 21, Forward

43. Houston Rockets (via Nuggets)

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, So., Power forward

44. New York Knicks (via Bulls)

Sterling Brown, SMU, Sr., Guard

45. Houston Rockets (via Blazers)

Frank Mason, Kansas, Sr., Point guard

46. Philadelphia 76ers (via Heat

Alpha Kaba, France, Age: 21, Forward

47. Indiana Pacers

Johnathan Motley, Baylor, Jr., Power forward

48. Milwaukee Bucks

Dillon Brooks, Oregon, Jr., Small forward

49. Denver Nuggets (via Grizzlies)

Jonathan Jeanne, France, Age: 20, Center

50. Philadelphia 76ers (via Hawks)

Devin Robinson, Florida, Jr., Small forward

51. Denver Nuggets (via Thunder)

Simon Birgander, Sweden, Age: 19, Small forward

52. New Orleans Pelicans (via Wizards)

Kyle Kuzma, Utah, Jr., Power forward

53. Boston Celtics (via Cavaliers)

Jeremy Morgan, Northern Iowa, Sr., Shooting guard

54. Phoenix Suns (via Raptors)

Kenan Sipahi, Turkey, Age: 22, Point guard

55. Utah Jazz

Nedim Buza, Bosnia, Age: 22, Small forward

56. Boston Celtics (via Clippers)

James Birsen, Turkey, Age: 22, Small forward

57. Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics)

Kobi Simmons, Arizona, Fr., Point guard

58. New York Knicks (via Rockets)

Cameron Oliver, Nevada. So., Power forward

59. San Antonio Spurs

Thomas Bryant, Indiana, So., Center

60. Atlanta Hawks (via Warriors)

Davon Reed, Miami, Sr., Shooting guard