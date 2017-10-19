MRI results negative on Draymond Green's knee; status uncertain

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green underwent an MRI on his left knee Wednesday, and the results came back negative, league sources told ESPN.

His status for Friday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans is unknown at this time.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year sustained the knee injury on opening night in a 122-121 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Toward the end of the third quarter, Green was fouled during a running jumper and landed awkwardly. He immediately began hobbling and rubbing his left knee.

Moments later, the quarter buzzer sounded, and he retreated to the locker room, where he was diagnosed with a left knee strain. He did not return to the game.

"I'll be good. I'm fine,"?Green told ESPN after the game, as he walked gingerly out of the locker room.

He finished with 9 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in 28 minutes.

New Orleans is the first stop on a three-game road trip for the Warriors.