NBA fines Patrick Beverley over fan altercation

The NBA has fined? Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley?$25,000 over his interaction with a fan during Game 3 of the Western Conference playoffs Friday night, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Sunday.

In the first half, Beverley got knocked down after attempting a layup and landed at a fan's feet. The fan was identified as Stuart Scaramucci, son of Oklahoma City Thunder?minority owner Jay Scaramucci. Beverley got up and immediately started to complain about Scaramucci.

He pointed at Scaramucci?as referee Scott Foster and several Rockets went to help him up. After the game, Beverley approached Scaramucci, who was sitting behind the basket, and they got into a heated discussion.

Rockets forward Sam Dekker went to pull Beverley away, and he left the court as fans yelled at him.

Whenever an incident occurs, the league reviews footage from the arena and television broadcasts to determine if the player went into the stands before determining if any discipline is appropriate, sources told ESPN.

Information from ESPN's Calvin Watkins was used in this report.