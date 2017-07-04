NBA free agency: Latest buzz, rumblings and reports

NBA free agency is officially underway. Where will this summer's top targets land? Keep it here for the latest news, rumors and rumblings across the league.

More: FA list | Tracker?| Best deals? ?| Rumors? ?| Player movement

Key free-agency dates

July 1: Free agency begins at 12:01 a.m. ET

July 6: Moratorium ends at noon ET; signings and trades can be made official

July 13: Deadline to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents without their consent

July 15: First-round draft picks become free agents if not given a required tender

Sept. 5: Second-round draft picks become free agents if not given a required tender

July 4 updates

? 3:35 p.m. ET:??Veteran guard Jamal Crawford 's preference would be to join rookie Lonzo Ball in the backcourt with the Los Angeles Lakers if he can get bought out of his contract, a source told The Undefeated's Marc Spears. The source said Crawford's preference is to be waived by the LA Clippers to become a free agent.

? 2:18 p.m. ET:??Coveted free-agent forward Gordon Hayward has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN's Chris Haynes. But?Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that no decision has been made.

? 1:22 p.m. ET:??The Sacramento Kings have agreed to deals with free-agent point guard George Hill and forward Zach Randolph . Hill's deal is for three years and worth $57 million, according to The Undefeated's Marc Spears and multiple reports. Randolph's deal is for two years and worth $24 million according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

? 9:52 a.m. ET:?The Warriors are pursuing Nick Young and Jamal Crawford , the latter being potentially part of a three-team trade, sources tell ESPN. If the trade involving Crawford comes together, his joining the Warriors would require a buyout from the Atlanta Hawks, allowing Golden State to use its taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.2 million to scoop up the three-time Sixth Man of the Year.

? 12:13 a.m. ET:?Forward Danilo Gallinari is leaning strongly toward a commitment to the LA Clippers on a three-year, $65 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. The Clippers and Denver Nuggets are working on a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks, but the sides are still working through the details. Accepting Gallinari in a sign-and-trade would hard cap the Clippers at a $125 million payroll this season.

July 3 updates

? 8:01 p.m. ET:?Guard Darren Collison has agreed in principle to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell ESPN. Collison, who played for the Pacers in 2010-11 and 2011-12, averaged 13.2 PPG and 4.6 APG in 68 games with the Sacramento Kings last season.

? 6:12 p.m. ET:?Finals MVP Kevin Durant will agree to a two-year, approximately $53 million deal to remain with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell ESPN. Durant's salary in 2017-18 will be around $9 million less than the maximum he could have taken. That lowers the Warriors' tax bill and could allow them to bring back center JaVale McGee , who is also receiving interest from the Clippers, Suns?and Heat.

? 4:59 p.m. ET:?Point guard Ricky Rubio, recently acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a key part of the Utah Jazz 's plan to re-sign prized free agent Gordon Hayward, traveled from Spain to join the team's contingent in Monday's meeting with the All-Star small forward, sources told ESPN.?The Jazz are the final team to meet with Hayward, who will command a maximum salary after opting out.

? 3:40 p.m. ET:?The Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Leandro Barbosa , generating greater salary cap flexibility in pursuit of young players and future draft assets this summer, league sources told ESPN's?Adrian Wojnarowski.

? 3:16 p.m. ET:?Free agent guard George Hill and his reps are meeting with the Lakers in Los Angeles today, discussing a one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

? 12:01 p.m. ET:?Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for the Cleveland Cavaliers ' president of basketball operations job, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

? 11:16 a.m. ET:? Carmelo Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers should those teams create a pathway to a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN's?Adrian Wojnarowski.

July 2 updates

? 11:45 p.m. ET:? Gordon Hayward 's free-agent visit to Boston featured an airport pickup from coach Brad Stevens, a stop at Fenway Park, time with All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas and a basketball-centric pitch about why the Celtics are the best fit for Hayward.

Is Boston, Miami or Utah the best spot for Hayward??

Money, power or respect: What will Hayward choose?

Relationship with head coach important to Hayward?

? 11:13 p.m. ET:?The Denver Nuggets and free-agent forward Paul Millsap have agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract, according to a report by The Vertical.

? 10:30 p.m. ET:?Shooting guard Ben McLemore and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a two-year, $10.7 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. McLemore, the seventh overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, spent his first four NBA seasons in Sacramento.

? 10:16 p.m. ET:?Shooting guard Justin Holiday signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, per league sources. The New York Knicks did not make a competitive offer to retain Holiday, per ESPN sources. Holiday was originally traded from Chicago to New York in June 2016.

? 9:03 p.m. ET:?The Minnesota Timberwolves have pulled the qualifying offer from Shabazz Muhammad and he's now an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. According to sources, renouncing Muhammad was viewed as the best option for both sides, with Minnesota in win-now mode.

? 7:53 p.m. ET:?Free agent Vince Carter is scheduled to take a meeting with the Sacramento Kings on Monday, league sources tell ESPN. Carter, a 19-year NBA veteran, has spent the past three season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

? 5:51 p.m. ET:?The Sacramento Kings have offered Washington Wizards?small forward Otto Porter, Jr. the max during their meeting in Sunday, league sources told ESPN. The restricted free agent has not made a decision yet. The Wizards, according to sources, are adamant that they will match all offers to retain Porter. A max offer for Porter would be in the area of four years, $106.5 million.

? 5:40 p.m. ET:?Free-agent point guard Kyle Lowry has announced that he is re-signing with the Toronto Raptors. The two sides agreed to a three-year, $100 million deal, sources told ESPN. In May, Lowry opted out of the final year of his contract with the Raptors. The three-time All-Star had one year and $12 million remaining on the four-year, $48 million deal he signed in July 2014.

? 5:09 p.m. ET:?Free-agent shooting guard Nick Young has emerged as a serious candidate for a portion of the Golden State Warriors' $5.2 million exception, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

? 4:45 p.m. ET:? New York Knicks?coach Jeff Hornacek said he doesn't believe Kristaps Porzingis will be traded. Recently deposed team president Phil Jackson had discussed the possibility of dealing Porzingis with several teams prior to the draft. "I think it was out there that Phil was listening," Hornacek said, "but he wasn't out shopping KP. We love KP and what he does, so I don't see him going anywhere."

? 4:37 p.m. ET:? Nene has agreed to a reworked? three-year, $11 million deal with the Houston Rockets, a league source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Nene and the Rockets originally agreed to terms on a four-year, $15 million deal on Friday. Houston, however, was not permitted to offer a four-year contract because of the over-38 rule.

? 4:26 p.m. ET:?The Cleveland Cavaliers have come to terms on a three-year, $22 million contract with free agent Kyle Korver , sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. In making the deal, the Cavs retain their sharpshooting guard, who they acquired in January, and are in position to retain the core of the team that reached the NBA Finals.

? 12:01 p.m. ET:?The Minnesota Timberwolves and forward Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal, league sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes.?Gibson was a mainstay for the Chicago Bulls during his first seven NBA seasons before being dealt to the? Oklahoma City Thunder?at the trade deadline last season.

? 11:57 a.m. ET:?Free-agent forward Serge Ibaka has reached agreement on a three-year, $65 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

? 12:42 a.m. ET:?Small forward PJ Tucker has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets, according to league sources. The Rockets quickly agreed to a deal with Tucker after Andre Iguodala, who met with Houston earlier Saturday, came to terms to return to the Golden State Warriors.

July 1 updates

? 11:49 p.m. ET:? Sources close to Andre Iguodala report that he agreed to terms on a three-year, $48 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors.

? 9:41 p.m. ET:? Joe Ingles has agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to stay with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell ESPN. Ingles started at shooting guard for the Jazz during their 11-game postseason run, adding value as a distributor, defender and shooter.

? 9:04 p.m. ET:?The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a contract with free-agent point guard Jose Calderon , his agency announced Saturday. Calderon will sign a one-year, $2.3 million deal for the veteran's minimum and become the team's backup point guard behind Kyrie Irving, replacing Deron Williams.

? 6:49 p.m. ET:?The Philadelphia 76ers signed power forward Amir Johnson to a one-year deal worth $11 million. Johnson spent the past two seasons starting for the Boston Celtics.

? 6:30 p.m. ET:?Former Chicago Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams and the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. Carter-Williams, the 2013-2014 Rookie of the Year, will join his fourth NBA team.

? 5:41 p.m. ET:?The Golden State Warriors will offer free-agent guard Andre Iguodala a three-year deal in the range of $13-15 million a year, according to a report from The Mercury News. Iguodala has met with the? San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets since free agency began Saturday.

? 4:11 p.m. ET:?Clippers guard JJ Redick has agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal with the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. "It's where I wanted to be," Redick told ESPN in a text message.

? 2:30 p.m. ET:?Free-agent guard Langston Galloway has agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract with the Detroit Pistons, league sources told ESPN. Galloway, 25, can deliver depth at both spots in the backcourt.

? 1:32 p.m. ET:? Free-agent center Nene "is back at square one" in free agency after the Houston Rockets had to pull back an accepted four-year, $15 million deal due to an age rule, a source told The Undefeated.

?? 1:02 p.m. ET:? David West has agreed to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors for the veteran's minimum, league sources tell ESPN. It is a one-year deal, sources say. NBA.com first reported the agreement.

? 12:02 p.m. ET:? The Houston Rockets have agreed to a multiyear contract with 7-foot-2 Zhou Qi, league sources told ESPN. The final structure of the deal is still undergoing final touches, but Qi will join the Rockets for the 2017-18 season, league sources said.

? 10:32 a.m. ET:? The structure of the Nene contract with Houston is three-years, $10.9 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. Houston is not permitted to give Nene a four-year contract because of the over-38 rule. The fourth season would have extended past his 38th birthday.

? 9:49 a.m. ET:? Free-agent guard Jrue Holiday has agreed to a five-year, $126 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agent, Jason Glushon, told ESPN. The deal includes incentive clauses that could push the contract's value to $150 million and contains a player option for the fifth year.

? 12:40 a.m. ET:?The Golden State Warriors and reserve guard Shaun Livingston agreed to terms. Sources said terms of the deal are three years and $24 million. It can't be finalized until the end of the free-agent moratorium on July 7.

? 12:26 a.m. ET:? The Bulls and center Cristiano Felicio have agreed in principle to a four-year extension worth close to $32 million, a league source told ESPN. The 24-year-old Brazilian averaged 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

? 12:25 a.m. ET:?Two-time MVP Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors agreed to a five-year deal worth more than $200 million, the richest in NBA history. Curry is the first NBA star who will sign a supermax contract, the crossing of a $200 million threshold that eventually will become the norm for the NBA's biggest superstars.

? 12:08 a.m. ET:? Jeff Teague left the Indiana Pacers to replace Ricky Rubio with the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The 29-year-old has agreed to a three-year, $57 million deal with the Wolves after one year in Indy.

? 12:05 a.m. ET:?The San Antonio Spurs and point guard Patty Mills agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal. Mills was expected to fetch in the neighborhood of $12 million to $15 million on the market, but he signed a team-friendly deal that leaves San Antonio approximately $13.3 million in cap space.

? 12:05 a.m. ET:?The Milwaukee Bucks and starting shooting guard Tony Snell agreed to a four-deal. The deal includes a player option after the third year, and reachable incentives that could push the deal's overall value to $46 million, league sources said.

June 30 updates

? 9:46 p.m. ET:?The Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade All-Star forward Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. As part of the deal, the Pacers will acquire guard Victor Oladipo and big man Domantas Sabonis, sources said.

? 9:36 p.m. ET:? Blake Griffin and the Clippers have agreed on a five-year, $173 million deal, league sources told ESPN. The 6-foot-10 Griffin had previously told the Clippers he would opt out of his player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday.

? 8:14 p.m. ET:? The Washington Wizards have offered John Wall a four-year contract extension for roughly $170 million, but Wall will take some time to consider the offer, sources told ESPN. The contract offer, known as "the supermax" as part of the new collective bargaining agreement, is possible because Wall made the All-NBA team this past season.

? 7:59 p.m. ET:?The New York Knicks have abandoned their hopes of meeting with Jeff Teague , league sources say, convinced Teague has already committed to Minnesota, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.

? 6:56p.m. ET:? Free agent Andre Iguodala will meet with the San Antonio Spurs at 12:01 a.m. in what will be his first meeting with teams, league sources told ESPN. Iguodala is open to relocating under the right parameters, sources say. Iguodala is also planning to meet with the Kings and Rockets, sources said.

? 5:47 p.m. ET:? The Philadelphia 76ers have waived veteran shooting guard Gerald Henderson , the team announced Friday. Henderson, who averaged 9.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in his only season with the Sixers, was due to make $9 million if he wasn't waived?before the deadline Friday.

? 5:09 p.m. ET:?The Utah Jazz will acquire Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio , according to league sources. Sources said that the Wolves will trade Rubio into Utah's $16 million of expiring salary cap space for a ?2018 first-round pick via the Oklahoma City Thunder. The pick is top-14 protected.

? 4:58 p.m. ET:?The Chicago Bulls announced they have waived veteran point guard Rajon Rondo . Rondo had a team option worth over $13 million that would have become fully guaranteed had the Bulls not waived him by Friday's deadline. As it stands, the Bulls are on the hook for a $3 million guarantee still owed to Rondo but have cleared more roster space for younger point guards to get more minutes next season.

? 2:28 p.m. ET:? Andre Iguodala doesn't have plans to meet with the Golden State Warriors during the initial free-agency period, league sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes. Iguodala's decision doesn't rule out the small forward returning to the Warriors, but it will give other teams the opportunity to swoop in and take away one component of Golden State's title-winning core.

? 1:05 p.m. ET:?The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic about coming to terms on a new deal with restricted free-agent guard Tony Snell , league sources told ESPN. Sources told ESPN that the Bucks plan to move aggressively to come to terms with Snell once free agency begins Saturday at 12:01 a.m. ET.

? 12:35 p.m. ET:? Soon-to-be free agent guard Jrue Holiday is expected to quickly come to terms on a rich five-year offer to remain with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told ESPN's Marc Stein.

June 29 updates

? ? 6:05 p.m. ET:? The Phoenix Suns will meet with Clippers forward Blake Griffin and Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap this weekend as the NBA's free-agency period opens, according to reports. The Los Angeles Times reported Griffin would meet with the Suns on Saturday, while 98.7 FM Arizona Sports said Millsap would talk with Phoenix on Sunday. Sources tell ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that Griffin has strong interest in the Suns.

? 5:39 p.m. ET:? Utah Jazz star swingman Gordon Hayward formally notified the team Thursday that he is declining his $16.7 million player option for the 2017-18 season to become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN's Marc Stein. Hayward had a Thursday deadline to make the decision.

? 5:07 p.m. ET:?The Indiana Pacers will hire Chad Buchanan as their new general manager, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports. The move comes with the Pacers in the midst of a busy offseason. All-Star Paul George is on the trade block after he informed the organization that he will leave as a free agent next summer. Several other players, like 2016-17 regulars Jeff Teague?and CJ Miles, are free agents.

? 12:33 p.m. ET:? Andrew Bogut will be back on the free-agent market Saturday, according to league sources, when the NBA opens for free-agent business at 12:01 a.m. ET. Sources told ESPN's Marc Stein that Bogut -- felled by a fracture left tibia just one minute into his first game with the Cleveland Cavaliers in March -- is roughly two weeks from being cleared for full basketball activities after recently being cleared to resume running and jumping.

? 9:25 a.m. ET:? Gordon Hayward will take his first free-agent meeting with the Miami Heat on Saturday and will then meet with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz, a source told ESPN's Jorge Sedano. Hayward, 27, made his All-Star breakthrough this past season and helped lead the Jazz to the second round of the playoffs.

June 28 updates

? 4:14 p.m. ET: The Sacramento Kings will not extend a qualifying offer to shooting guard Ben McLemore and he'll become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. McLemore has averaged 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game since being drafted by the Kings in 2013.

? 3:41?p.m. ET:?After dealing Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets in a sign-and-trade, the LA Clippers will shift their focus to retaining free-agent-to-be Blake Griffin , a source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.?The Clippers are of the understanding that it will take a five-year deal to keep Griffin, a source told Shelburne.

? 12:03 p.m. ET:?The Houston Rockets have reached agreement on a trade for LA Clippers?point guard Chris Paul . The Rockets will send Sam Dekker, Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and a protected first-round pick to the Clippers. The deal was?first reported by The Vertical.

Pelton trade grade: Can Rockets challenge Warriors?

Fantasy impact of CP3 joining Rockets

? 10:32 a.m. ET:? Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant plans to wait until after the team completes the bulk of its summer business before re-signing with the NBA champions, league sources told ESPN's Marc Stein. Sources said that Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman intend to work with the club in providing the necessary discounts on Durant's expected new two-year deal to help them retain free agents such as Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

? 9:30 a.m. ET:?The New York Knicks and team president Phil Jackson announced Wednesday morning that they have? mutually agreed to part ways.?Conversations about what was best for the team's future between Jackson and owner James Dolan accelerated this week when the franchise decided it would not buy out embattled forward Carmelo Anthony, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

5-on-5:?What's the post-Phil future for the Knicks?

O'Connor: Phil Jackson's biggest failure was letting game pass him by

James Dolan throws away money again to part with Phil Jackson

Stephen A.: Phil never wanted the job in the first place?

Jackson's exit the end of a difficult time for Knicks?

? 12:09 a.m. ET:?The Houston Rockets have emerged as an increasingly serious threat in the chase for soon-to-be free agent Chris Paul , league sources familiar with the matter told ESPN's Marc Stein. The Rockets still have work to do in terms of clearing sufficient salary-cap space to make a representative offer for Paul, but sources told ESPN that Houston star James Harden has been advocating hard in favor of the Paul pursuit.

June 27 updates

? 5:20 p.m. ET:?The New York Knicks have "legitimate" interest in re-signing free agent point guard Derrick Rose , league sources familiar with the matter told ESPN's Ian Begley. Rose, 28, will be a free agent for the first time in his career after spending last season in New York, where his season was cut short because of a torn meniscus.

3:45 p.m. ET: Would Andre Iguodala consider leaving the Golden State Warriors? ESPN's Chris Haynes reports that the open market poses a serious threat of stealing the 33-year-old veteran from the defending champs come July 1. The Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are among the teams that are interested in the 2015 Finals MVP, sources tell ESPN.

3:01 p.m. ET:? Chicago Bulls executive vice president John Paxson made it clear that Dwyane Wade would have to give back a chunk of his $23.8 million player option if the former All-Star sought a buyout.?Wade told the Bulls last week that he would opt into the deal, doing so before a draft-day deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2:43 p.m. ET:? Carmelo Anthony 's camp, while acknowledging his preference to stay with the New York Knicks, has tried to engage the Knicks in buyout talks, league sources tell ESPN's Marc Stein. The Knicks have thus far resisted the idea of a buyout that would clear the way for Anthony?to potentially join LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

June 25 update

? The Houston Rockets are showing heavy interest in free-agent-to-be? Chris Paul ,?and they are working on clearing cap space to make a deal happen, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes. Both Paul and teammate Blake Griffin won't pick up their player options for next season, and have notified the LA Clippers. Earlier this month, sources told ESPN that Paul intends to give the San Antonio Spurs?some? serious consideration this summer.