NBA free agency: Latest buzz, rumblings and reports

NBA free agency is officially underway. Where will this summer's top targets land? Keep it here for the latest news, rumors and rumblings across the league.

July 18 updates

9:59 p.m. ET: Free-agent guard Mario Chalmers is finalizing a one-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Chalmers was waived by the Grizzlies in March 2016 after he suffered a season-ending right Achilles tear. He missed all of last season.

2:58 p.m. ET: Free-agent center Willie Reed has reached an agreement with the LA Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. The 6-foot-11 rim-protector has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, sources say. Reed, 27, appeared in 71 games last season for the Miami Heat and averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

12:22 p.m. ET: Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili is finalizing a return for his 16th season with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Ginobili, who will turn 40 next week, has been leaning toward a return next season, and plans to push back retirement for at least one more year, league sources said.

July 17 update

5:08 p.m. ET: The Boston Celtics signed Paul Pierce Monday so that he could retire as a member of the organization. The 10-time All-Star spent the first 15 years of his career with Boston, winning a title in 2008. In announcing Pierce's retirement, co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said Pierce's No. 34 will soon hang in the rafters at TD Garden.

July 16 update

5:05 p.m. ET: Veteran center Kendrick Perkins told the Boston Globe that he isn't giving up on his NBA career after sitting out last season. Perkins told the newspaper during a visit last week to the Las Vegas Summer League that he has been working to get into shape and hopes to garner an invite to an NBA team's training camp.

July 15 updates

12:05 p.m. ET: The New Orleans Pelicans have reached a one-year deal with free-agent point guard Rajon Rondo , according to multiple reports. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday that Pelicans officials met with Rondo and that it went "excellent." Rondo's agreement with the Pelicans was first reported by The Vertical.

July 14 updates

5:16 p.m. ET: The Houston Rockets have two-third of their own Big Three with James Harden and the newly acquired Chris Paul. The Rockets were also reportedly in the mix to acquire New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony in a trade. "I let the front office deal with that," Harden said. "If we can get him, obviously he would help our team tremendously. What we have right now in our locker room is pretty good."

3:51 p.m. ET: Former San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons has agreed to a three-year deal with the Orlando Magic, his agent told ESPN. Simmons, 27, had been a restricted free agent before San Antonio renounced his rights with hopes of signing him to a new contract. Thursday was the final day that teams could lift qualifying offers from restricted free agents.

2:30 p.m. ET: The Boston Celtics completed the necessary series of transactions Friday that allowed the team to formally sign Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $128 million maximum-salary contract. The Celtics didn't enter the summer with enough cap space to sign Hayward to a contract that will feature a $29.7 million first-year salary. The Celtics generated $3.8 million in cap room when they traded Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons for Marcus Morris last week, then waived third-year forward Jordan Mickey on Friday before his $1.5 million salary went guaranteed.

July 13 updates

9:33 p.m. ET: The New York Knicks are pausing trade talks centered on Carmelo Anthony and want to pursue a conversation with the 10-time All-Star about possibly reincorporating him into the organization, league sources told ESPN. After talking with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers for nearly a month to help engineer deals for Anthony, the Knicks told both teams that they're stepping back from trade talks for a short time, league sources said.

9:31 p.m. ET: Representatives for free-agent point guard Derrick Rose and officials from the Milwaukee Bucks are in discussions to schedule a meeting as early as this weekend, league sources told ESPN. Once a date is finalized, the meeting is expected to occur in Los Angeles, sources said.

12:33 p.m. ET: The San Antonio Spurs have renounced their rights to Jonathon Simmons, making the 27-year-old an unrestricted free agent, a source confirmed to ESPN's Michael C. Wright. A league source said the Spurs will still engage Simmons in contract negotiations even after pulling their qualifying offer.

10:55 a.m. ET: Veteran forward/center Boris Diaw will not return to the Utah Jazz next season, a source told ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Diaw, 35, averaged 4.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.6 minutes per game as a part-time starter last season.

1:07 a.m. ET: Ersan Ilyasova has agreed to stay with the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year deal worth $6 million, according to a report by The Vertical. Ilyasova, a 30-year-old forward who has played nine NBA seasons, averaged 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds last year in a season split between three teams in the Thunder, 76ers, Hawks.

July 12 updates

10:39 p.m. ET: Free agent Jonas Jerebko has agreed to a two-year, $8.2 million contract with the Utah Jazz, league sources told ESPN. Jerebko was the second free agent forward to commit to the Jazz on Wednesday. Jerebko, 30, leaves the Boston Celtics, where he averaged 3.8 points in 15.8 minutes a game last season.

2:18 p.m. ET: The Utah Jazz have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent swingman Thabo Sefolosha , a league source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Sefolosha spent the past three season with the Atlanta Hawks, and averaged 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 62 regular-season games (42 starts) in 2016-17.

11:20 a.m. ET: The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are working on multiple trade scenarios involving Carmelo Anthony, including some that include four teams, sources have told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Both sides are reportedly motivated to make a trade, but no agreement is imminent.

10:31 a.m. ET: The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to terms with 2015 second round pick Cedi Osman on a three-year, $8.3 million deal, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The Cavs picked Osman, 22, with the 31st pick after a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 6-foot-8 forward, who is known for his defensive activity, averaged 7.1 points and shot 34 percent on 3-pointers for Turkish club Anadolu Efes in the Euroleague last season.

12:19 a.m. ET: Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract. Caldwell-Pope, 24, had the option of taking a $4.9 million one-year qualifying offer with the Detroit Pistons before they renounced his rights last week. This deal makes him one of the top 10 highest-paid shooting guards in the league.

July 11 updates

9:40 p.m. ET: The Atlanta Hawks and former San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon agreed to a two-year deal worth $14 million; Dedmon has a player option in the second year of the deal. Dedmon started a career-high 37 games for the Spurs last season.

6:56 p.m. ET: Point guard Rajon Rondo met with Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, sources said. Rondo was waived by the Chicago Bulls on June 30.

6:47 p.m. ET: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope met with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday as he considers options after the Detroit Pistons elected to make him an unrestricted free agent last week, sources told ESPN.com. Several teams who were previously hesitant to pursue the shooting guard have gotten engaged with him after the Pistons removed the threat of matching, sources said.

4:02 p.m. ET: The New York Knicks signed second-year guard Ron Baker to a two-year, $8.9 million deal, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Baker's deal includes contains a player option in the second year. The Knicks used their full room exception to bring back Baker.

July 10 update

2:16 a.m. ET: Restricted free-agent forward Alan Williams has agreed to sign a three-year, $17 million deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, according to The Vertical.

July 9 updates

4:33 p.m. ET: The Boston Celtics plan to sign free-agent center Aron Baynes to a one-year, $4.3 million contract, a league source tells ESPN's Chris Forsberg. The 6-foot-10 Baynes averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over 15.5 minutes per game last season for the Detroit Pistons.

2:02 p.m. ET: The Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers have agreed in principle on a sign-and-trade to send guard Cory Joseph to the Pacers for free agent C.J. Miles, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Miles will sign a three-year, $25 million deal with Toronto, which includes a player option on the final year. The deal is pending official completion of the Toronto-Brooklyn trade that clears DeMarre Carroll off the Raptors' salary cap.

12:36 a.m. ET: The Toronto Raptors agreed to trade small forward DeMarre Carroll to the Brooklyn Nets for center Justin Hamilton, according to league sources. The Nets will also receive a 2018 first-round and 2018 second-round pick in the deal, which gives Toronto salary-cap relief.

July 8 updates

6:29 p.m. ET: Jamal Crawford and the Minnesota Timberwolves have reached an agreement, pending Crawford clearing waivers on Monday, according to league sources. Crawford, 37, agreed to a two-year, $8.9 million deal with a player option on the second year, sources told ESPN. Crawford reached a buyout agreement with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday after he was acquired from the LA Clippers via a trade. Crawford had a strong interest in playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Cavs have been in talks with 2015 draft pick Cedi Osman on coming over from the Turkish League.

4:27 p.m. ET: James Harden and the Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year extension, the team announced Saturday. The contract is a super-maximum extension that will guarantee him $228 million through the 2022-23 season, league sources told ESPN. Harden, the runner-up for the NBA's MVP this past season, has two years and $59 million left on his current contract. The four-year extension carries a value of $170 million and is the richest extension in the NBA history.

12:37 p.m. ET: The Atlanta Hawks will not match the New York Knicks' four-year, $71 million offer sheet to restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. , league sources tell ESPN. The Hawks plan to notify the NBA and the Knicks later today.

July 7 updates

9:06 p.m. ET: Center Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract to stay with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Friday. Golden State's starter in a three-center rotation last season, the 33-year-old Pachulia averaged 5.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.1 minutes during the postseason, and scored in double digits four times.

8:16 p.m. ET: The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed on a one-year, $2.3 million deal with free-agent forward Jeff Green , sources told ESPN.com. It's a minimum-level deal for Green, who will add versatility and depth to the Cavs bench. The team has been looking to add athletic players who can defend multiple positions.

8:03 p.m. ET: Free-agent guard Shelvin Mack is finalizing a two-year, $12 million contract with the Orlando Magic, league sources told ESPN. The deal includes a partial guarantee on the second year, sources said. The agreement is expected to be completed Saturday, according to a league source.

6:28 p.m. ET: Free-agent point guard Raymond Felton has reached an agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell ESPN. According to sources, Felton's new pact is a one-year deal at the veteran's minimum. The 33-year-old veteran averaged 6.7 points and 2.4 assists as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2016-17 season.

2:49 p.m. ET: Free-agent forward Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources told ESPN on Friday. The second year includes a partial guarantee of $1.5 million, sources told ESPN. The Wizards renounced his rights Friday and allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent.

2:18 p.m. ET: Free-agent guard Tyreke Evans has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Last season, Evans saw limited action with the Kings due to knee issues, playing in 14 games (six starts) while averaging 11.6 points and shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range.

12:46 p.m. ET: The Detroit Pistons are renouncing the rights to restricted free-agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, turning him into the marketplace's No. 1 unrestricted free agent, league sources told ESPN. The Pistons have been reluctant to meet Caldwell-Pope's $25 million-plus asking price, and the acquisition of Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley on Friday liberated Detroit to let Caldwell-Pope leave the franchise.

The Brooklyn Nets plan to pursue Caldwell-Pope, angling to pair him in a young backcourt with D'Angelo Russell, league sources told ESPN. The Lakers have serious interest too, if Caldwell-Pope is willing to accept a one-year deal to preserve the franchise's salary-cap space next year.

10:08 a.m. ET: The Boston Celtics are trading guard Avery Bradley and a second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons for forward Marcus Morris, league sources told ESPN. The Bradley deal creates the salary-cap space needed to sign free-agent forward Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $128 million maximum contract.

July 6 updates

11:23 p.m. ET: Restricted Atlanta Hawks free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. has reached an agreement with the New York Knicks on a four-year, $71 million offer sheet, league sources told ESPN. Hardaway, a 25-year-old shooting guard, has spent the past two seasons in Atlanta after spending his first two in New York. Once Hardaway signs the offer sheet, the Hawks will have 48 hours to match the offer. Hardaway, at 6-foot-6, had a breakout 2016-17 season for Atlanta, scoring 14.5 points per game in 28 minutes.

9:23 p.m. ET: Free agent James Johnson has agreed to the framework of a four-year deal, which could be worth as much as $60 million, to return to the Miami Heat, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A 2009 first-round pick out of Wake Forest, Johnson has played for five teams in his first eight seasons. Last summer, he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Heat.

8:38 p.m. ET: Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Carter, 40, is the NBA's oldest active player, and he played a key role for the Grizzlies in 2016-17, averaging 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game.

8:25 p.m. ET: Free agent Rudy Gay has agreed to a two-year, $17.2 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Gay was slated to make $14.2 million in the final year of his contract with the Kings in 2017-18, but he opted out prior to the June 10 deadline.

7:55 p.m. ET: Free-agent forward Kelly Olynyk has agreed to a four-year, $50 million-plus deal with the Miami Heat, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. The deal includes a fourth-year player option for the Boston Celtics big man.

7:35 p.m. ET: The Brooklyn Nets electronically delivered the Washington Wizards a four-year, $106.5 million offer sheet for restricted free-agent forward Otto Porter Jr. on Thursday evening, league sources told Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:50 p.m. ET: Star European point guard Milos Teodosic has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the LA Clippers, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

2:13 p.m. ET: The Dallas Mavericks are in the process of finalizing a two-year, $10 million deal with their face of the franchise, Dirk Nowitzki , league sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The Mavs, in consultation with Nowitzki, declined a team option last month that would have paid Nowitzki a $25 million salary this season, $5 million of which was guaranteed.

12:48 p.m. ET: The Indiana Pacers have waived backup guard Monta Ellis. Ellis, who lost his starting spot last season, has played the last two years in Indiana, averaging 11.3 points and 4.0 assists in 114 games. The NBA also announced that he would be suspended for the first five games next season for a violation of the league's anti-drug policy.

8:57 a.m. ET: The New York Knicks are searching for a veteran point guard to help mentor rookie Frank Ntilikina . According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Knicks have touched base with free agents Derrick Rose, Rajon Rondo and Shelvin Mack.

July 5 updates

10:58 p.m. ET: Restricted free agent forward Andre Roberson has reached agreement on a three-year, $30 million deal to stay with Oklahoma City, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He has been a polarizing player around the NBA because of his one-sided ability, but in a league trending toward the perimeter, Roberson's defensive talent is becoming a valued commodity.

6:45 p.m. ET: The Boston Celtics have been aggressively trying to create enough salary cap room to give Gordon Hayward the four-year, $128 million maximum contract he agreed upon by discussing trades involving Marcus Smart, Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley, sources told ESPN.

5:35 p.m. ET: Dion Waiters will remain with the Miami Heat after agreeing to terms on a four-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Waiters turned down a player option worth a little more than $3.2 million to test free agency. The 25-year-old had a strong season last year in Miami, averaging 15.8 points and making 40-percent of his 3-pointers.

2 p.m. ET: Nick Young has agreed to a one-year, $5.2 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Young averaged 13.2 points for the Los Angeles Lakers last season and his coach, Luke Walton, is close with Golden State management and coaches and had been impressed with Young's performance.

July 4 updates

11:45 p.m. ET: The LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets agreed in principle to a sign-and-trade deal that will send free agent small forward Danilo Gallinari to the Clippers on a three-year, $65 million contract, league sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski. The Atlanta Hawks will receive Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, a 2018 first-round pick and cash from the Clippers. Denver will receive Atlanta's 2019 second-round pick via Washington.

10:42 p.m. ET: The Brooklyn Nets and restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. have reached an agreement on an offer sheet that will pay the Washington Wizards forward the maximum of $106 million over four years, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The Wizards have made it clear that they intend to exercise their right to match any offer to Porter, a source reiterated to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk on Tuesday night.

10:05 p.m. ET: Power forward Patrick Patterson and the Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to a three-year, $16.4 million deal. Patterson, who spent most of the last four seasons with the Toronto Raptors, is expected to start for the Thunder.

8:45 p.m. ET: Free agent point guard Derrick Rose will meet with the LA Clippers on Wednesday, according to sources.

8:07 p.m. ET: The Boston Celtics renounced the rights to restricted free agent Kelly Olynyk, making him an unrestricted free agent. Olynyk's cap hold was needed for Boston to sign Gordon Hayward.

7:49 p.m. ET: All-Star small forward Gordon Hayward announced that he was leaving the Utah Jazz to sign a four-year deal with the Boston Celtics. Hayward is the first Western Conference All-Star to join an Eastern Conference team this offseason.

7:23 p.m. ET: Free-agent forward Omri Casspi has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, league sources told ESPN. Casspi will sign for the $2.1 million veteran's minimum after spending the 2016-2017 NBA season with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves.

5:22 p.m. ET: The Miami Heat waived power forward Chris Bosh, who missed all of the 2016-2017 season and parts of the two seasons prior with career-threatening blood clots.

3:35 p.m. ET: Veteran guard Jamal Crawford's preference would be to join rookie Lonzo Ball in the backcourt with the Los Angeles Lakers if he can get bought out of his contract, a source told The Undefeated's Marc Spears. The source said Crawford's preference is to be waived by the LA Clippers to become a free agent.

2:18 p.m. ET: Coveted free-agent forward Gordon Hayward has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN's Chris Haynes. But Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that no decision has been made.

1:22 p.m. ET: The Sacramento Kings have agreed to deals with free-agent point guard George Hill and forward Zach Randolph . Hill's deal is for three years and worth $57 million, according to The Undefeated's Marc Spears and multiple reports. Randolph's deal is for two years and worth $24 million according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

9:52 a.m. ET: The Warriors are pursuing Nick Young and Jamal Crawford, the latter being potentially part of a three-team trade, sources tell ESPN. If the trade involving Crawford comes together, his joining the Warriors would require a buyout from the Atlanta Hawks, allowing Golden State to use its taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.2 million to scoop up the three-time Sixth Man of the Year.

12:13 a.m. ET: Forward Danilo Gallinari is leaning strongly toward a commitment to the LA Clippers on a three-year, $65 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. The Clippers and Denver Nuggets are working on a three-team sign-and-trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks, but the sides are still working through the details. Accepting Gallinari in a sign-and-trade would hard cap the Clippers at a $125 million payroll this season.

July 3 updates

8:01 p.m. ET: Guard Darren Collison has agreed in principle to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell ESPN. Collison, who played for the Pacers in 2010-11 and 2011-12, averaged 13.2 PPG and 4.6 APG in 68 games with the Sacramento Kings last season.

6:12 p.m. ET: Finals MVP Kevin Durant will agree to a two-year, approximately $53 million deal to remain with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell ESPN. Durant's salary in 2017-18 will be around $9 million less than the maximum he could have taken. That lowers the Warriors' tax bill and could allow them to bring back center JaVale McGee, who is also receiving interest from the Clippers, Suns and Heat.

4:59 p.m. ET: Point guard Ricky Rubio, recently acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a key part of the Utah Jazz's plan to re-sign prized free agent Gordon Hayward, traveled from Spain to join the team's contingent in Monday's meeting with the All-Star small forward, sources told ESPN. The Jazz are the final team to meet with Hayward, who will command a maximum salary after opting out.

3:40 p.m. ET: The Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Leandro Barbosa, generating greater salary cap flexibility in pursuit of young players and future draft assets this summer, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

3:16 p.m. ET: Free agent guard George Hill and his reps are meeting with the Lakers in Los Angeles today, discussing a one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

12:01 p.m. ET: Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for the Cleveland Cavaliers' president of basketball operations job, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:16 a.m. ET: Carmelo Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause to join the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers should those teams create a pathway to a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

July 2 updates

11:45 p.m. ET: Gordon Hayward's free-agent visit to Boston featured an airport pickup from coach Brad Stevens, a stop at Fenway Park, time with All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas and a basketball-centric pitch about why the Celtics are the best fit for Hayward.

11:13 p.m. ET: The Denver Nuggets and free-agent forward Paul Millsap have agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract, according to a report by The Vertical.

10:30 p.m. ET: Shooting guard Ben McLemore and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a two-year, $10.7 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. McLemore, the seventh overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, spent his first four NBA seasons in Sacramento.

10:16 p.m. ET: Shooting guard Justin Holiday signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, per league sources. The New York Knicks did not make a competitive offer to retain Holiday, per ESPN sources. Holiday was originally traded from Chicago to New York in June 2016.

9:03 p.m. ET: The Minnesota Timberwolves have pulled the qualifying offer from Shabazz Muhammad and he's now an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. According to sources, renouncing Muhammad was viewed as the best option for both sides, with Minnesota in win-now mode.

7:53 p.m. ET: Free agent Vince Carter is scheduled to take a meeting with the Sacramento Kings on Monday, league sources tell ESPN. Carter, a 19-year NBA veteran, has spent the past three season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

5:51 p.m. ET: The Sacramento Kings have offered Washington Wizards small forward Otto Porter, Jr. the max during their meeting in Sunday, league sources told ESPN. The restricted free agent has not made a decision yet. The Wizards, according to sources, are adamant that they will match all offers to retain Porter. A max offer for Porter would be in the area of four years, $106.5 million.

5:40 p.m. ET: Free-agent point guard Kyle Lowry has announced that he is re-signing with the Toronto Raptors. The two sides agreed to a three-year, $100 million deal, sources told ESPN. In May, Lowry opted out of the final year of his contract with the Raptors. The three-time All-Star had one year and $12 million remaining on the four-year, $48 million deal he signed in July 2014.

5:09 p.m. ET: Free-agent shooting guard Nick Young has emerged as a serious candidate for a portion of the Golden State Warriors' $5.2 million exception, sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

4:45 p.m. ET: New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said he doesn't believe Kristaps Porzingis will be traded. Recently deposed team president Phil Jackson had discussed the possibility of dealing Porzingis with several teams prior to the draft. "I think it was out there that Phil was listening," Hornacek said, "but he wasn't out shopping KP. We love KP and what he does, so I don't see him going anywhere."

4:37 p.m. ET: Nene has agreed to a reworked three-year, $11 million deal with the Houston Rockets, a league source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Nene and the Rockets originally agreed to terms on a four-year, $15 million deal on Friday. Houston, however, was not permitted to offer a four-year contract because of the over-38 rule.

4:26 p.m. ET: The Cleveland Cavaliers have come to terms on a three-year, $22 million contract with free agent Kyle Korver , sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. In making the deal, the Cavs retain their sharpshooting guard, who they acquired in January, and are in position to retain the core of the team that reached the NBA Finals.

12:01 p.m. ET: The Minnesota Timberwolves and forward Taj Gibson have agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal, league sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes. Gibson was a mainstay for the Chicago Bulls during his first seven NBA seasons before being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the trade deadline last season.

11:57 a.m. ET: Free-agent forward Serge Ibaka has reached agreement on a three-year, $65 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

12:42 a.m. ET: Small forward PJ Tucker has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets, according to league sources. The Rockets quickly agreed to a deal with Tucker after Andre Iguodala, who met with Houston earlier Saturday, came to terms to return to the Golden State Warriors.

July 1 updates

11:49 p.m. ET: Sources close to Andre Iguodala report that he agreed to terms on a three-year, $48 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors.

9:41 p.m. ET: Joe Ingles has agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to stay with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell ESPN. Ingles started at shooting guard for the Jazz during their 11-game postseason run, adding value as a distributor, defender and shooter.

9:04 p.m. ET: The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a contract with free-agent point guard Jose Calderon , his agency announced Saturday. Calderon will sign a one-year, $2.3 million deal for the veteran's minimum and become the team's backup point guard behind Kyrie Irving, replacing Deron Williams.

6:49 p.m. ET: The Philadelphia 76ers signed power forward Amir Johnson to a one-year deal worth $11 million. Johnson spent the past two seasons starting for the Boston Celtics.

6:30 p.m. ET: Former Chicago Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams and the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. Carter-Williams, the 2013-2014 Rookie of the Year, will join his fourth NBA team.

5:41 p.m. ET: The Golden State Warriors will offer free-agent guard Andre Iguodala a three-year deal in the range of $13-15 million a year, according to a report from The Mercury News. Iguodala has met with the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets since free agency began Saturday.

4:11 p.m. ET: Clippers guard JJ Redick has agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal with the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. "It's where I wanted to be," Redick told ESPN in a text message.

2:30 p.m. ET: Free-agent guard Langston Galloway has agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract with the Detroit Pistons, league sources told ESPN. Galloway, 25, can deliver depth at both spots in the backcourt.

1:32 p.m. ET: Free-agent center Nene "is back at square one" in free agency after the Houston Rockets had to pull back an accepted four-year, $15 million deal due to an age rule, a source told The Undefeated.

1:02 p.m. ET: David West has agreed to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors for the veteran's minimum, league sources tell ESPN. It is a one-year deal, sources say. NBA.com first reported the agreement.

12:02 p.m. ET: The Houston Rockets have agreed to a multiyear contract with 7-foot-2 Zhou Qi , league sources told ESPN. The final structure of the deal is still undergoing final touches, but Qi will join the Rockets for the 2017-18 season, league sources said.

10:32 a.m. ET: The structure of the Nene contract with Houston is three-years, $10.9 million, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. Houston is not permitted to give Nene a four-year contract because of the over-38 rule. The fourth season would have extended past his 38th birthday.

9:49 a.m. ET: Free-agent guard Jrue Holiday has agreed to a five-year, $126 million deal to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agent, Jason Glushon, told ESPN. The deal includes incentive clauses that could push the contract's value to $150 million and contains a player option for the fifth year.

12:40 a.m. ET: The Golden State Warriors and reserve guard Shaun Livingston agreed to terms. Sources said terms of the deal are three years and $24 million. It can't be finalized until the end of the free-agent moratorium on July 7.

12:26 a.m. ET: The Bulls and center Cristiano Felicio have agreed in principle to a four-year extension worth close to $32 million, a league source told ESPN. The 24-year-old Brazilian averaged 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

12:25 a.m. ET: Two-time MVP Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors agreed to a five-year deal worth more than $200 million, the richest in NBA history. Curry is the first NBA star who will sign a supermax contract, the crossing of a $200 million threshold that eventually will become the norm for the NBA's biggest superstars.

12:08 a.m. ET: Jeff Teague left the Indiana Pacers to replace Ricky Rubio with the Minnesota Timberwolves, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The 29-year-old has agreed to a three-year, $57 million deal with the Wolves after one year in Indy.

12:05 a.m. ET: The San Antonio Spurs and point guard Patty Mills agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal. Mills was expected to fetch in the neighborhood of $12 million to $15 million on the market, but he signed a team-friendly deal that leaves San Antonio approximately $13.3 million in cap space.

12:05 a.m. ET: The Milwaukee Bucks and starting shooting guard Tony Snell agreed to a four-year deal. The deal includes a player option after the third year, and reachable incentives that could push the deal's overall value to $46 million, league sources said.

