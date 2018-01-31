Former NBA player Rasual Butler, 38, dies with wife in car crash

Former NBA player Rasual Butler was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Studio City neighborhood of?Los Angeles, early Wednesday morning, the L.A. County coroner's office confirmed to ESPN. He was 38.

Butler's 31-year-old wife,?Leah LaBelle Vladowski, also died in the crash, the coroner confirmed. The R&B singer was a finalist in Season 3 of "American Idol" in 2004.?The couple was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 a.m. after his Range Rover struck parking meters and a wall and rolled into a parking lot, the coroner's office said.

An autopsy report is pending.

Butler, a forward who?averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, played 13 seasons in the NBA for eight teams. He last played during the 2015-16 season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Butler was selected by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 draft out of? La Salle. After three seasons with Miami, Butler also played for New Orleans, the LA Clippers, Chicago, Toronto, Indiana and Washington.

In a statement, Heat president Pat Riley called Butler "one of the greatest people we have ever had play for us; a great player, teammate and better person."

"It's always hard to cope with losing those you shared your life with, but we feel blessed to have had such a bright light shine in all of our lives," Riley said.?"Our compassion, empathy and hearts go out to their family and loved ones."

Added Pacers?president Kevin Pritchard: "In his one season with us, Rasual was the consummate team player and a great role model for our younger players on how a professional should prepare and act, while being a positive influence on everyone who associated with him."?