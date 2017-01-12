NBA will consider rule changes to speed up end of games

LONDON -- NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the league has its eye on speeding up the end of games with a focus on retaining younger fans who "have increasingly short attention spans."

Silver, speaking Thursday before the Denver Nuggets- Indiana Pacers game at London's O2 Arena, said the NBA would be paying close attention to how teams use timeouts at the end of games.

"It's something that I know all of sports are looking at right now, and that is the format of the game and the length of time it takes to play the game," Silver said. "Obviously people, particularly millennials, have increasingly short attention spans, so it's something as a business we need to pay attention to."

Silver said the protracted nature of some games can be a mixed blessing.?

One such slow finish came last Thursday as the? Houston Rockets hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder?in a marquee Western Conference matchup televised nationally on TNT, when it took nearly nine minutes to play 24 seconds of game time.

"When the last few minutes of the game take an extraordinary amount of time, sometimes it's incredibly interesting for fans, other times it's not," Silver said. "The short answer to your question is we are going to take a fresh look at the format, specifically in the last two minutes.

"We have a competition committee that reviews those matters and then takes them to in essence our full board of owners. The competition committee had begun studying those issues last year, specifically the number of timeouts that are allowed in the last two minutes, and my sense is we are going to be taking a fresh look at it at the end of the season.

"It's something that we track very closely. In the league office we time out every game, we know exactly how much time each possession takes and, again, we can also look at minute-by-minute ratings, so we know at what point fans are potentially tuning out as well."

The NBA will also likely increase the number of regular-season games played overseas, but plans are yet to be set in stone, Silver said, as he covered a variety of topics in his pregame news conference.

"We hope to increase the number of international games that we play," Silver said. "We don't have any specific plans in place yet. It's a function of the quality of the arenas and the amount of interest in those markets.

"One thing that will help us going forward is we have just finished our collective-bargaining agreement, and that will be final in the next week or so. What we've done in the CBA is to add an extra week into the season and have the same number of games but an additional week.

"This will be helpful in allowing international play midseason as we can build in those extra days for rest for those travelling long distances. This will allow us to take a fresh look in the markets throughout Europe which is where from a practical standpoint it is more likely that we can add additional season games. That is something we are focused on."

Silver said NBA needs to do more to grow the game in the Middle East and the UK and said he can see them taking a preseason game to Australia.

Silver also paid tribute to Herb Simon, the Pacers' owner, saying he has been a mentor to him. And because of Simon's contributions to the NBA over the years, Silver says "Indiana should be top of the list" to host an All-Star Game in 2020 or 2021.