NFL head-coaching carousel: Who's fired, who's hired, more

Firing-and-hiring season in the NFL is in full swing.
The Colts and Raiders are among the teams that followed the Giants' lead, cutting ties with their head coaches -- Chuck Pagano and Jack Del Rio, respectively -- after their regular-season finales. The Jets and Bucs, meanwhile, decided not to make changes at the helm.
Here are 21 coaching candidates to know, with help from our ESPN NFL Insiders.
Below is everything you need to know about the NFL coaching carousel:
Open jobs
Arizona Cardinals
Bruce Arians? announced his retirement?on?Monday. He wraps his career as the winningest coach in franchise history with a 50-32-1 record (including playoffs).
Chicago BearsJohn Fox has been fired as the coach of the Bears after Chicago's third consecutive last-place finish in the NFC North, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and multiple reports.
Detroit LionsThe Lions have fired coach Jim Caldwell after four seasons with the franchise, less than a year after he signed an extension.
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts fired Chuck Pagano after the team's season-ending win over the Texans on Sunday. Pagano went 53-45 in six seasons in Indianapolis, missing the playoffs the last three years.
New York Giants
The Giants hired Dave Gettleman as their new general manager after firing Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese in the middle of a 2-10 season. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is expected to be a favorite for the head-coaching job, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Oakland Raiders
Jack Del Rio was fired after the Raiders' season-ending loss to the Chargers, bringing an end to his three-year tenure after a disappointing 6-10 record this year. Jon Gruden is expected to become the next coach, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. ESPN reported Saturday that team owner Mark Davis was prepared to pursue Gruden with a strong offer that could include an ownership stake in the team.
Jobs expected to come open
Cincinnati Bengals
After 15 years in Cincinnati, Marvin Lewis plans to leave the Bengals after the season to pursue opportunities elsewhere, league sources told ESPN on Dec. 17.?
Jobs that could come open
Cleveland BrownsTeam owner Jimmy Haslam confirmed that Hue Jackson will be the coach in 2018?after the team concluded its 0-16 season.
Dallas CowboysJason Garrett was the 2016 Coach of the Year after leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record with a rookie quarterback and rookie running back. But Dallas has been one of the bigger disappointments of 2017.
Houston TexansBill O'Brien has one year left on his contract, so the Texans could sign him to an extension early in the offseason, or he and the team will part ways. League sources told Adam Schefter on Sunday that O'Brien is likely to be back next season.
Jobs that won't come open despite coaches on the hot seat
Denver Broncos
Vance Joseph will return for a second season in Denver, team president John Elway announced Monday. Joseph guided the Broncos to a 5-11 record and a last-place finish in the AFC West in his first season as an NFL head coach. The Broncos have never fired a coach who started and finished just one season with the team.
New York Jets
Despite a 5-10 record, the Jets have signed coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan to contract extensions, the team announced.
Tampa Bay BuccaneersThe Bucs will retain coach Dirk Koetter, a source confirmed to ESPN, despite a disappointing season that started with high expectations.
