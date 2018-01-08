NFL head-coaching carousel: Who's fired, who's hired, more

We're tracking all the movement in the NFL's firing-and-hiring season.

There are open jobs in Arizona, Detroit, Indianapolis and New York, while other hot-seat coaches have managed to keep their positions and openings in Chicago and Oakland have already been filled. Here is everything you need to know about the coaching carousel.

Open jobs

Arizona Cardinals

Bruce Arians? announced his retirement?on?Monday. He wraps his career as the winningest coach in franchise history with a 50-32-1 record (including playoffs).

Cardinals hope to clone the chemistry they had with Arians

Detroit Lions

Where things stand in the Lions' coaching search

Success with Vikings, HC experience could make Pat Shurmur attractive Rothstein: Matthew Stafford, Marvin Jones would 'love' if Jim Bob Cooter is retained

The Lions fired coach Jim Caldwell after four seasons with the franchise, less than a year after he signed an extension.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have fired Chuck Pagano after missing the playoffs for the third straight year. Pagano went 53-45 in six seasons in Indianapolis.

Colts' coaching search: Kris Richard comes from Pete Carroll's coaching tree

New York Giants

The Giants hired Dave Gettleman as their new general manager after firing Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese in the middle of a 2-10 season. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is expected to be a favorite for the head-coaching job, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Giants' coaching search update: Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia up next

Filled jobs

Chicago Bears

The Bears are hiring Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their new head coach to following John Fox's? firing, as first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times and confirmed by ESPN. The 39-year-old Nagy has spent his entire NFL coaching career under Andy Reid.

Dickerson:? Fox's legacy in Chicago will be defined by a historic lack of production

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders officially named Jon Gruden their 22nd coach in franchise history. He will get the longest coaching deal in NFL history -- a 10-year contract likely approaching $100 million --? sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Gruden, who coached Oakland from 1998 to 2001 and has been working as an ESPN analyst, is returning to the Raiders to replace Jack Del Rio, who was fired?after the regular-season finale.

Gutierrez: Gruden never wanted to leave the Raiders -- and now he's back

Jobs that won't come open despite coaches on the hot seat

Despite earlier reports that Marvin Lewis? planned to leave the Bengals after 15 years in Cincinnati, the team announced on Tuesday that it had signed Lewis to a two-year contract.

Terrell:? Bengals are bringing back Lewis, but changes still need to be made

Cleveland Browns

Haslam sees Jackson going from 0-16 goat to future hero

Team owner Jimmy Haslam confirmed that Hue Jackson will be the coach in 2018?after the team concluded its 0-16 season.

Dallas Cowboys

Archer: Change likely coming to Cowboys coaching staff, but how much?

Despite the Cowboys being one of the bigger disappointments of 2017, the team has maintained that Jason Garrett will be back to coach an eighth season in Dallas.

Denver Broncos

Vance Joseph will return for a second season in Denver, team president John Elway announced Monday. Joseph guided the Broncos to a 5-11 record and a last-place finish in the AFC West in his first season as an NFL head coach. The Broncos have never fired a coach who started and finished just one season with the team.

Legwold: Elway starts 2018 work by keeping Joseph

Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that he feels he will be back in 2018, adding that he's had "positive" and "productive talks" with owner Bob McNair about signing a contract extension during this offseason. League sources told Adam Schefter on Sunday that O'Brien is likely to be back next season. Meanwhile, GM Rick Smith is taking an extended leave of absence.

Barshop:? O'Brien's power could expand into more input in personnel

New York Jets

Despite a 5-10 record, the Jets have signed coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan? to contract extensions, the team announced.

Cimini: ? New deal means Bowles can say goodbye to hot seat (kind of)

Koetter says he's grateful ownership retained him

Koetter won't give up play-calling; no plans to change staff

The Bucs will retain coach Dirk Koetter?despite a disappointing season that started with high expectations.