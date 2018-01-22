NFL head-coaching carousel: Who's fired, who's hired, more

We're tracking all the movement in the NFL's firing-and-hiring season.

The job in Indianapolis is still available, while other openings already have been filled and others in New York and Detroit are expected to be made official soon. Here is everything you need to know about the coaching carousel.

Open jobs

Jobs expected to be filled

The Colts fired Chuck Pagano after missing the playoffs for the third straight year. He went 53-43 in six seasons in Indianapolis.

Despite previously being linked to the Giants' opening, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is likely to become the Lions' next head coach , league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Patricia and the team would still need to agree to contract details following Super Bowl LII. Patricia will replace Jim Caldwell, who was fired after four seasons with the franchise.

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to be named the Giants' new head coach this week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The expectation is that a deal could be done by Tuesday. He would join new general manager Dave Gettleman, who was hired after the team fired former head coach Ben McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese toward the end of a 3-13 season.

Filled jobs

The Cardinals named Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks their next head coach on Monday. He replaces Bruce Arians, who retired after five seasons in Arizona.

Jobs that won't come open despite coaches on the hot seat