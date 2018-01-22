NFL head-coaching carousel: Who's fired, who's hired, more

Jan 22, 2018, 2:49 PM ET
We're tracking all the movement in the NFL's firing-and-hiring season.

The job in Indianapolis is still available, while other openings already have been filled and others in New York and Detroit are expected to be made official soon. Here is everything you need to know about the coaching carousel.

Open jobs

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts fired Chuck Pagano after missing the playoffs for the third straight year. He went 53-43 in six seasons in Indianapolis.

Jobs expected to be filled

Detroit Lions

Despite previously being linked to the Giants' opening, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is likely to become the Lions' next head coach, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Patricia and the team would still need to agree to contract details following Super Bowl LII. Patricia will replace Jim Caldwell, who was  fired after four seasons with the franchise.

New York Giants

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to be named the Giants' new head coach this week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The expectation is that a deal could be done by Tuesday. He would join new general manager Dave Gettleman, who was  hired after the team  fired former head coach Ben McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese toward the end of a 3-13 season.

Filled jobs

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals named Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks their next head coach on Monday. He replaces Bruce Arians,  who retired after five seasons in Arizona.

Chicago Bears

The Bears named Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their new head coach after  firing John Fox. Nagy, 39, had spent his entire NFL coaching career under Andy Reid.

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders officially named Jon Gruden their 22nd coach in franchise history. He will get the longest coaching deal in NFL history -- a 10-year contract likely approaching $100 million --  sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team held an introductory news conference Jan. 9. Gruden, who coached Oakland from 1998 to 2001 and has been working as an ESPN analyst, is returning to the Raiders to replace Jack Del Rio, who was fired after the regular-season finale.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have agreed to hire Mike Vrabel as their new coach, the team announced Saturday. He comes to the Titans after spending the past season as the Texans' defensive coordinator. Tennessee and former coach Mike Mularkey agreed to part ways, the team announced, adding that the two sides "couldn't come to an agreement over the future."

Jobs that won't come open despite coaches on the hot seat

Cincinnati Bengals

Despite earlier reports that Marvin Lewis  planned to leave the Bengals after 15 years in Cincinnati, the team announced on Jan. 2 that it had signed Lewis to a two-year contract.

Cleveland Browns

Team owner Jimmy Haslam confirmed that Hue Jackson will be the coach in 2018 after the team concluded its 0-16 season.

Dallas Cowboys

Despite the Cowboys being one of the bigger disappointments of 2017, the team has maintained that Jason Garrett will be back to coach an eighth season in Dallas.

Denver Broncos

Vance Joseph will return for a second season in Denver, team president John Elway announced Jan. 1. Joseph guided the Broncos to a 5-11 record and a last-place finish in the AFC West in his first season as an NFL head coach. The Broncos have never fired a coach who started and finished just one season with the team.

Houston Texans

The Texans have signed coach Bill O'Brien and new general manager Brian Gaine to matching five-year contracts. There had been speculation regarding O'Brien's future in Houston after the Texans finished their first losing season of his tenure.

New York Jets

Despite a 5-10 record, the Jets have signed coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan  to contract extensions, the team announced.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs will retain coach Dirk Koetter despite a disappointing season that started with high expectations.
