NFL VP Troy Vincent confirms changes to NFL catch rule

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent told The Washington Post that the league is set to change its controversial catch rule, confirming a report last month by ESPN.

Vincent told the Post that the competition committee will propose that the NFL eliminates the "going to the ground" rule, along with the rule that slight movement of the ball in a receiver's hands negates a catch.

"We worked backward," Vincent told the Post. "We looked at plays and said: Do you want that to be a catch? And then we applied that to the rule.

"Slight movement of the ball, it looks like we'll reverse that. Going to the ground, it looks like that's going to be eliminated. And we'll go back to the old replay standard of reverse the call on the field only when it's indisputable."

New York Giants owner John Mara, a member of the competition committee, told ESPN last month at the NFL scouting combine that there was "unanimous" agreement that the league needed to change its catch rule, citing controversial rulings involving Dez Bryant, Calvin Johnson and Jesse James.

"I think all of us agree that those should be completions," Mara told ESPN. "So let's write the language to make them completions."

Vincent also mentioned Bryant and James in his interview with the Post, which was published Tuesday.

The proposed rule changes could be finalized Tuesday, according to the Post, and will be presented to team owners next week at the annual owners meetings in Orlando.