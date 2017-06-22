Nuggets eye deals for Eric Bledsoe, Jimmy Butler

The Denver Nuggets have held separate discussions Thursday leading up to the NBA draft on deals to acquire Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe and Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, sources have told ESPN.

In the deal with the Suns, the Nuggets would be sending point guard Emmanuel Mudiay and the No. 13 overall pick in return for Bledsoe, league sources said.

Sources described the dialogue for those negotations as "fluid."

The Nuggets have also spoken to the Bulls about?Butler, a source said. That deal would include multiple young players but not Nuggets two-year veteran Nikola Jokic, and draft picks, the source said.

But Denver has for some time been seeking an upgrade at the floor general position. Minnesota, Sacramento and Detroit, sources say, have all reached out to Phoenix in an attempt to gauge the price tag for the 27-year-old Bledsoe, who posted career highs of 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season.

Mudiay is coming off a season having averaged 11.9 points, 3.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Should Phoenix move Bledsoe, it is anticipated that the Suns would take point guard? De'Aaron Fox?out of Kentucky with the No. 4 pick.