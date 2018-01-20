Official Ted Valentine apologizes to Joel Berry II ahead of UNC's Saturday win

University of North Carolina guard Joel Berry II said that official Ted Valentine apologized to him today before the Tar Heels' 80-66 win over Georgia Tech.?

The apology comes from an incident?in early January, when Valentine turned his back on Berry while Berry attempted to discuss a non-call with the official during a loss to Florida State on January 3.

Valentine was removed from two Big Ten games that he'd been scheduled to work as a result and even briefly mulled retirement?before returning to work.?

Berry and Valentine talked briefly, with Valentine and Berry smiling as they gave each other a brief embrace.?

Berry told reporters that he didn't think it was a big deal, but appreciated Valentine's apology.

"You can have a learning experience at any age," Berry said of Valentine.