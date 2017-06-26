Panthers QB Cam Newton makes first throws since shoulder surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton?has begun throwing for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in March.

This portion of Newton's recovery was documented by the team website.

Newton threw 45 passes to head trainer Ryan Vermillion in the locker room in sets of 15 throws from three different positions.

"Obviously, it's still not 100 percent, but seeing the ball come out of my hand in a throwing motion was good,'' Newton told the website.

"When I say it's not 100 percent, I'm noting the range of motion part. Like if you sleep with your legs hanging off your bed the whole night, you're going to wake up and be super stiff. Or like sitting on your hands, or sitting in an awkward position and finally getting up and moving -- that's how I feel."

Newton underwent surgery to repair the tear on March 30 following the statistically worst season of his career. The schedule called for him to rehab with no throwing for the first 12 weeks and begin throwing for four weeks with Vermillion.

If there are no setbacks, the 2015 NFL MVP will be cleared to throw to teammates when the Panthers begin training camp on July 26 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

"I want to be 100 percent come training camp,'' Newton said. "There's no doubt that I will be. Shoot, in two weeks, I'll be ready to rock and roll.

"It's just the stiffness, getting the range of motion back, strengthening those joints and the arm. Hopefully, with no setbacks, we'll be good."