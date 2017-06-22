Penguins-Predators rematch scheduled for Oct. 7

The Stanley Cup finalist Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators get another look at each other Oct. 7 in the 2017-18 schedule released by the league on Thursday.

That game will be in Pittsburgh, and the teams will meet again Nov. 11 in Nashville.

Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid takes his Edmonton Oilers to Pittsburgh to face MVP runner-up Sidney Crosby on Oct. 24. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Calder Trophy winner Auston Matthews host the Penguins Dec. 9.

New Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury returns to Pittsburgh to face his old teammates Feb. 6.

The schedule includes special games: The New York Rangers will play the Buffalo Sabres at Citi Field in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals square off March 3 in the Stadium Series at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

The All-Star Weekend is Jan. 27-28 in Tampa.

The league had already announced teams' home openers on Wednesday. The Penguins will raise their title banner Oct. 4 before a game against the St. Louis Blues.