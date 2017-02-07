Phil Jackson on column about Carmelo Anthony: 'You don't change the spot on a leopard'

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson took another public shot at star forward Carmelo Anthony in a tweet on Tuesday, when Jackson referenced a column published on Bleacher Report that was critical of Anthony.

The column details the Anthony-Jackson dynamic and questions Anthony's desire to win by concluding that Jackson's Knicks "can't want for Anthony what he doesn't want deeply enough for himself."

This is the latest public critique from Jackson of Anthony, a player who the Knicks, at Jackson's request, have shopped to other teams in trade talks.

Jackson earlier this season said Anthony could play the same role that Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant played in the triangle offense, but that Anthony tends to hold on to the ball for too long at times.

Jackson and Anthony met to clear the air over that critique.

Last month, Jackson confidant Charley Rosen wrote a column stating that Anthony had worn out his usefulness in New York. Anthony took offense to the column's message and he and Jackson met again, with Jackson asking Anthony if he wanted to remain a Knick, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Anthony, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, affirmed that he wanted to remain in New York.

But Jackson has tested the trade market for the 13-year veteran, with the Knicks reaching out to at least three teams to talk about deals to ship Anthony out of New York.

Sources had told ESPN's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes the Cleveland Cavaliers rebuffed the Knicks' attempt late last month to trade Anthony for Kevin Love.

Stein and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported last week that the Knicks continued to pursue Love, despite the Cavaliers' unwillingness to part with him. Love said Friday he believes he'll remain with the Cavs "for a long time."

Sources told Stein and Shelburne last week that the Cavaliers maintain an interest in Anthony, but only if a deal can be struck without the Cavs surrendering Love. Anthony has a no-trade clause and would need to waive it before any deal can be consummated.