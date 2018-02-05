Philadelphia to hold parade for Super Bowl champion Eagles on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Philadelphia has waited 58 years to celebrate an? Eagles championship. So what's another day?

The City of Philadelphia will host a parade Thursday for the Super Bowl champion Eagles, it was announced. The parade is tentatively scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Broad and Pattison, heading north to the Art Museum.

The School District of Philadelphia announced that schools will be closed Thursday to give students the "the chance to witness history."?

All Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools will also be closed.

The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday night to earn the franchise's first Super Bowl title.

The original thought was to have the parade Wednesday, but the forecast is calling for rain and snow throughout the day, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. The forecast calls for sunshine Thursday with a high of 32 degrees. Given how long Philadelphia has been waiting for this moment, the city and the team want the fans' experience to be as blissful as possible.

"Oh, man, Philly is crazy right now I bet," Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox?said. "The city probably won't sleep for a week. It's so exciting, I can't wait to be on that bus going down Broad Street and seeing the passion of these fans when we get back there."