Super Bowl I Green Bay Packers fullback Jim Taylor turns the corner with Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Andrew Rice trying to catch up during Super Bowl I, a 35-10 Packers victory on Jan. 15, 1967, at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. James Flores/Getty Images

Super Bowl II Bart Starr of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass against the Oakland Raiders during Super Bowl II on Jan. 14, 1968 at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla. The Packers won the game 33-14. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl III Joe Namath of the New York Jets hands the ball off to Emerson Boozer during Super Bowl III against the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 12, 1969 in Miami, Fla. The Jets defeated the Colts 16-7. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl IV Len Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs pitches the ball to Warren McVea against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl IV on Jan. 11, 1970 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, La. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl 23-7. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl V Jim O'Brien of the Baltimore Colts jumps into the air in celebration after winning Super Bowl V against the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla. on Jan. 17, 1971. A 32-yard field goal by the rookie kicker brought Colts a victory in the final five seconds of the game. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl VI Roger Staubach of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during Super Bowl VI at Tulane Stadium Jan. 16, 1972 in New Orleans, La. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 24-3. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl VII Billy Kilmer of the Washington Redskins gets tackled by Mike Kolen of the Miami Dolphins during Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 14, 1973. The Dolphins won the Super Bowl 14-7. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl VIII Larry Csonka of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl VIII at Rice Stadium on Jan. 13, 1974 in Houston, Texas. The Dolphins won the Super Bowl 24-7. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl IX Pittsburgh Steeler Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw hands off to Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris in a 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IX on Jan. 12, 1975 at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, La. Harris was named the game's MVP with a Super Bowl rushing record of 158 yards. Sylvia Allen/Getty Images

Super Bowl X Pittsburgh Steelers' Lynn Swann dives as he catches a pass from quarterback Terry Bradshaw during Super Bowl X at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla. on Jan. 18, 1976 against the Dallas Cowboys. AP

Super Bowl XI Wide Receiver Fred Biletnikoff of the Oakland Raiders races towards the end zone against the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl XI on Jan. 9, 1977 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 32-14. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl XII Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry rides on the shoulders of his players after the Cowboys defeated the Denver Broncos 27-10 in Super Bowl XII, Jan. 15, 1978, in New Orleans, La. AP

Super Bowl XIII Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw stands with backup Cliff Stoudt during Super Bowl XIII on Jan. 21, 1979, at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla. The Steelers beat the Cowboys, 35-31. Nate Fine/Getty Images

Super Bowl XIV Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris carries the ball during Super Bowl XIV on Jan. 20, 1980 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Steelers beat the Los Angeles Rams, 31-19. Nate Fine/Getty Images

Super Bowl XV Jim Plunkett of the Oakland Raiders scrambles with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl XV at the Louisiana Superdome, Jan. 25, 1981 in New Orleans, La. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 27-10. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl XVI Earl Cooper of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI on Jan. 24, 1982 at the Silver Dome in Pontiac, Mich. The Niners won the Super Bowl 26-21. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl XVII John Riggins of the Washington Redskins carries the ball during Super Bowl XVII against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 30, l983 in Pasadena, Calif. The Redskins defeated the Dolphins 27-17. Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Super Bowl XVIII Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen high steps his way down the sideline past Washington Redskins defenders Anthony Washington and Todd Bowles in Tampa, Fla. during Super Bowl XVIII on Jan. 22, 1984. AP

Super Bowl XIX Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers runs out of bounds with the ball after getting enough yardage for the first down against the Miami Dolphins during Super Bowl XIX on Jan. 20, 1985 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif. The 49ers won the Super Bowl 38-16. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl XX Head Coach Mike Ditka of the Chicago Bears gets carried off the field by his players after they defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX on Jan. 26, 1986 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, La. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXI Phil Simms of the New York Giants throws a pass under pressure from Simon Fletcher of the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXI at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 25, 1987 in Pasadena, Calif. The Giants defeated the Broncos 39-20. Andy Hayt/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXII Doug Williams of the Washington Redskins walks past the media after winning the Super Bowl XXII against the Denver Broncos at Jack Murphy Stadium on Jan. 31, 1988 in San Diego, Calif. The Redskins defeated the Broncos 42-10. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXIII Wide receiver John Taylor of the San Francisco 49ers catches the game-winning touchdown pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII at Joe Robbie Stadium on Jan. 22, 1989 in Miami, Fla. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. Rob Brown/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXIV Joe Montana of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after the 49ers scored against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXIV on Jan. 22, 1990 at the Super Dome in New Orleans, LA. The Niners won the Super Bowl 55-10. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXV Buffalo Bills kicker Scott Norwood watches as his potentially game-winning kick sails wide right in Super Bowl XXV on Jan. 27, 1991, at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Bills lost to the Giants, 20-19. Don Larson/Getty Image

Super Bowl XXVI Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien and tackle Joe Jacoby celebrate a 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Earnest Byner while Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith looks on in the background during Super Bowl XXVI on January 26, 1992 at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. The Redskins won, 37-24. Rob Brown/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXVII Quarterback Troy Aikman of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during Super Bowl XXVII against the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 31, 1993 in Pasadena, Calif. The Cowboys won 52-17. Andy Hayt/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXVIII Head Coach Jimmy Johnson and Emmitt Smith of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate as the Cowboys lead the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVIII on Jan. 30, 1994 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 30-13. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXIX San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young, on the ground, is congratulated by tackle Steve Wallace as he signals his fifth touchdown pass of the game against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of Super Bowl XXIX in Miami, Fla. on Jan. 29, 1995. The 49ers won, 49-26. Doug Collier/AFP/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXX Defensive back Larry Brown of the Dallas Cowboys returns an interception for a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers running back John Williams tries to catch him during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 28, 1996. The Cowboys won the game, 27-17. Al Bello/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXXI Green Bay Packers kick returner Desmond Howard leaves New England Patriots defenders behind as he runs 99 yards for a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Jan. 26, 1997. The Packers won, 35-21. Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXXII Broncos Terrell Davis scores the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, Ca. on Jan. 25, 1998. The Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-24. Kevin Reece/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXXIII Quarterback John Elway of the Denver Broncos celebrates after winning Super Bowl XXXIII 34-19 over the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 31, 1999 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. This was Elway's second consecutive Super Bowl win and his last game before retiring. Allen Kee/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXXIV Tennessee Titans receiver Kevin Dyson is tackled just short of the goal line by St. Louis Rams linebacker Mike Jones on the last play of Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA on Jan. 30, 2000. The Rams beat the Titans 23-16. Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXXV Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis smiles after defeating the New York Giants 34-7 and being named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXV on Jan. 28, 2001, in Tampa, Fla. Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

Super Bowl XXXVI New England Patriots' kicker Adam Vinatieri celebrates his 48-yard game-winning field goal in the final seconds of Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams on Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans, La. Amy Sancetta/AP Photo

Super Bowl XXXVII Warren Sapp of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates defeating the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 26, 2003 in San Diego, Calif. The Buccaneers won the game 48-21. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl XXXVIII New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, Texas on Feb. 1, 2004. Brady was named the MVP as the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29. Win McNamee/Reuters

Super Bowl XXXIX New England Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch is knocked out of bounds after catching a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Keith Adams during Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Fla. on Feb. 6, 2005. Robert Galbraith/Reuters

Super Bowl XL Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward leaps into the end zone for a touchdown in front of Seattle Seahawks' Marcus Trufant in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XL in Detroit, Mich. on Feb. 5, 2006. Shaun Best/Reuters

Super Bowl XLI Quarterback Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts attempts a pass against the Chicago Bears during Super Bowl XLI on Feb. 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Super Bowl XLII New York Giants wide receiver David Tyree pins the ball to his helmet as he catches a 32-yard pass late in Super Bowl XLII against the New England Patriots at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Feb. 3, 2008. The play continued a drive that led to the eventual game-winning touchdown as the Giants went on to pull off an upset victory beating the Patriots, 17-14. Michael Appleton/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Super Bowl XLIII Pittsburgh's Santonio Holmes makes the game winning touchdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 1, 2009. Joe Rimkus Jr/Miami Herald/MCT via Getty Images

Super Bowl XLIV New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees celebrates as the New Orleans Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-17, Feb. 7, 2010 in Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. Al Diaz/Miami Herald/MCT via Getty Images

Super Bowl XLV Jordy Nelson and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a 29 yard touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on Feb. 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Super Bowl XLVI Ahmad Bradshaw of the New York Giants falls into the end zone for the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Ind. Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images

Super Bowl XLVII Joe Flacco of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during the power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers on Fe. 3, 2013 in New Orleans, La. Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images

Super Bowl XLVIII Outside linebacker Malcolm Smith of the Seattle Seahawks runs 69-yards for a touchdown after intercepting a pass intended for running back Knowshon Moreno of the Denver Broncos in the second quarter during Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, N.J. Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Super Bowl XLIX New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski catches a 22-yard touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks K.J. Wright during the first half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. Kathy Willens/AP Photo

Super Bowl 50 Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game on Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo