Police: Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski found dead in apparent suicide

Washington State?quarterback Tyler Hilinski, 21, was found dead Tuesday in an apartment in Pullman, Washington, according to police.

He suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a rifle and suicide note were found next to him, according to Pullman police.

Officers responded to his apartment to conduct a welfare check after Hilinski "did not show up for practice earlier in the day," police said.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler's passing," coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "He was an incredible young man and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him was better for it. The entire WSU community mourns as thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Hilinski, a Claremont, California, native, just finished his redshirt sophomore season for the Cougars. He started the team's bowl game against Michigan State?and was expected to take over the starting role next season. He enrolled at Washington State in January 2015 after attending Upland High School in Southern California.

Washington State president Kirk Schulz tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hilinski family.''

Former Washington State linebackers coach Roy Manning, who recently left for a position at UCLA, tweeted:

Hilinski's younger brother, Ryan, is a highly regarded quarterback prospect in the Class of 2019.