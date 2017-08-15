Preseason Power Rankings: Seahawks move up; Cowboys drop

Looks like we're going to pick up right where we left off following ESPN's post-draft rankings -- the New England Patriots are No. 1 and the Atlanta Falcons are No. 2 in ESPN's preseason Power Rankings. Now, to find out where teams fall in at which position after the Super Bowl LI teams go 1-2, it's best to keep reading.?

Here's how ESPN's power panel (a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities) voted in the preseason version of the Power Rankings. ESPN Stats & Information research contributed the following information.

Also, ESPN's NFL Insiders answer the big questions: Which team is most overrated, and which is most underrated??

Look back at our post-draft Power Rankings here and our post-free agency Power Rankings here.

1. New England Patriots

2016 record: 14-2

Post-draft ranking: No. 1

The defending champions may have only gotten better this offseason with the additions of Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore and Kony Ealy. The team is poised to make Tom Brady the second 40-year-old quarterback to start a playoff game, joining Brett Favre in 2009.

2. Atlanta Falcons

2016 record: 11-5

Post-draft ranking: No. 2

The Falcons' offense is still as potent as it was last season, and a defense that relied heavily on rookies and finished 27th in points allowed in 2016 could see big improvements. A return to the Super Bowl isn't out of the question, and ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) trends that way as well, giving Atlanta the sixth-best odds of making the big game.

3. Seattle Seahawks

2016 record: 10-5-1

Post-draft ranking: No. 6

Things are quiet in Seattle right now. Maybe a little too quiet? This could be bad news for the rest of the NFL, as a healthy "Legion of Boom" could stop a trend of three straight seasons for the Seahawks' defense allowing more points than the year before.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

2016 record: 11-5

Post-draft ranking: No. 4

The Steelers aren't opposed to resting players during preseason, so who knows if we'll see Ben, Bell, Brown and Bryant on the field at the same time until Week 1. But those Killer B's have the Steelers with the second-best odds at making the Super Bowl in the AFC.

5. Green Bay Packers

2016 record: 10-6

Post-draft ranking: No. 3

One of the biggest question marks at camp so far has been Mason Crosby's accuracy in the kicking game. On the surface that might sound like small potatoes, but keep in mind, Crosby's leg saved the Packers last postseason with multiple late 50-yard field goals.

6. Dallas Cowboys

2016 record: 13-3

Post-draft ranking: No. 5

With Ezekiel Elliott's suspension set at six games, quarterback? Dak Prescott will have to play on without his top running back. He completed 73 percent of his passes with Elliott on the field last season, compared to 60 percent with him off the field.

7. Oakland Raiders

2016 record: 12-4

Post-draft ranking: No. 7

Beast Mode has given the Raiders faithful a lot of excitement and hope this preseason, but it has been a while since he has carried the ball in a meaningful game. Last time we saw Lynch he averaged fewer than four yards per rush.

8. Kansas City Chiefs

2016 record: 12-4

Post-draft ranking: No. 8

Alex Smith is still the starter, but he (and the Chiefs' staff) are keeping an eye on first-round pick Patrick Mahomes II this preseason. Smith's average pass was second-shortest downfield last season (ahead of only Minnesota's Sam Bradford), so don't be surprised if he's airing it out more this summer.

9. Denver Broncos

2016 record: 9-7

Post-draft ranking: No. 10

Trevor Siemian is looking to hold off Paxton Lynch at starting quarterback again this preseason. Siemian started strong last season, going 7-2 in his first nine starts, but limped to the finish line, going 1-4 in his last five starts.

10. Arizona Cardinals

2016 record: 7-8-1

Post-draft ranking: No. 18

Fun fact: Carson Palmer, 37, is older than his quarterback coach, Byron Leftwich, by 18 days. Staying healthy will be the most important thing for Palmer and the Cardinals to bounce back from a disappointing 7-8-1 2016 season.

11. New York Giants

2016 record: 11-5

Post-draft ranking: No. 9

The additions of Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram have Giants fans wondering if the team will have a top-ranked offense this season. Perhaps they will, but keep this in mind: The Giants failed to score 30 points in a game last season. The preseason could indicate how well the offense will click.

12. Tennessee Titans

2016 record: 9-7

Post-draft ranking: No. 12

The Titans are generating preseason buzz, but it might not be all smoke and mirrors. ESPN's FPI gives Tennessee a 43 percent chance of making the playoffs, sixth best in the AFC and best in the AFC South.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2016 record: 9-7

Post-draft ranking: No. 14

Jameis Winston is starring on "Hard Knocks" this preseason and he may be close to starring in the NFL. His 65 Total QBR last season was 13th in the NFL, ahead of players such as Derek Carr, Russell Wilson and Philip Rivers.

14. Houston Texans

2016 record: 9-7

Post-draft ranking: No. 11

Tom Savage seems to have the edge on Deshaun Watson at starting quarterback, but the real story at camp might be the healthy return of J.J. Watt. The Texans finished tied for 24th in sacks last season after ranking tied for eighth after Watt's first five seasons combined.

15. Philadelphia Eagles

2016 record: 7-9

Post-draft ranking: No. 22

Carson Wentz has a lot more to work with this season thanks to the additions of Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and LeGarrette Blount. Despite some positives in 2016, Wentz did finish with the 26th-best Total QBR, partially because of the Eagles' issues at wide receiver.

16. Carolina Panthers

2016 record: 6-10

Post-draft ranking: No. 17

Cam Newton's health is the biggest question mark at training camp. But No. 8 overall pick Christian McCaffrey could provide some relief for Newton, who took more hits on runs than any other quarterback last season.

17. Minnesota Vikings

2016 record: 8-8

Post-draft ranking: No. 21

Rookie Dalvin Cook?already has found himself at the top of the Vikings' running back depth chart, but he could be in for a long season if the offensive line doesn't improve. The Vikings averaged 3.2 yards per rush last season, worst in the NFL.

18. Indianapolis Colts

2016 record: 8-8

Post-draft ranking: No. 19

What's the deal with Andrew Luck? His shoulder has overshadowed training camp and his health will make or break the Colts this season. His backup, Scott Tolzien, is 0-2-1 in his career as a starter with two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

19. Detroit Lions

2016 record: 9-7

Post-draft ranking: No. 15

A quiet offseason has the 2017 Lions looking very much like the 2016 Lions. That's not necessarily a bad thing for a team that made the playoffs, but the Lions did get outscored last season (358-346). It remains to be seen if bigger changes from the draft and free agency may have helped.

20. Washington Redskins

2016 record: 8-7-1

Post-draft ranking: No. 20

Kirk Cousins is back for at least one more season, but most of his favorite targets aren't. DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon are gone, and Jordan Reed is battling injuries. Cousins finished sixth in Total QBR with that trio last season.

21. Baltimore Ravens

2016 record: 8-8

Post-draft ranking: No. 16

Quarterback Joe Flacco's injury has put the Ravens in a tough spot this preseason. In the regular season, he has started all but six games since entering the NFL in 2008, and the Ravens are 2-4 when he doesn't start.

22. Cincinnati Bengals

2016 record: 6-9-1

Post-draft ranking: No. 23

The Bengals missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010 last season, but an infusion of young talent on offense could get Cincinnati back into contention. Injuries to A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert contributed to Andy Dalton throwing for only 18 touchdowns in 16 games last season.

23. New Orleans Saints

2016 record: 7-9

Post-draft ranking: No. 24

We may not get a full glimpse of the Adrian Peterson- Mark Ingram combo in the preseason, but when the duo is unleashed in the regular season, the Saints will likely improve on their 16th-ranked rushing attack from 2016.

24. Los Angeles Chargers

2016 record: 5-11

Post-draft ranking: No. 25

The Chargers' return to Los Angeles has not gotten off to a good start, as the team's top two picks in the draft (wide receiver Mike Williams and offensive lineman Forrest Lamp) are both injured. The Chargers were counting on both to help improve on last year's 5-11 record.

25. Miami Dolphins

2016 record: 10-6

Post-draft ranking: No. 13

Jay Cutler did have one of his best seasons under coach Adam Gase, but his completion percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio that year each ranked 14th or worse leaguewide. Don't be surprised if Matt Moore is elevated to No. 1 at some point soon.

26. Buffalo Bills

2016 record: 7-9

Post-draft ranking: No. 26

The Bills brought in Anquan Boldin to bolster their wide receiver corps. Boldin will be 37 in October, but he had twice has many touchdown receptions (eight) as any Bills player last season. At the very least he'll be a nice red zone option for Tyrod Taylor.

27. Los Angeles Rams

2016 record: 4-12

Post-draft ranking: No. 28

We'll get a full season of quarterback Jared Goff in 2017. He didn't impress in 2016, but perhaps more time and practice will give Goff, running back Todd Gurley and the Rams a chance to improve an offense that averaged a league-worst 14.0 points per game last season.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

2016 record: 3-13

Post-draft ranking: No. 27

New acquisition Calais Campbell thinks if the Jaguars "can start fast, anything is possible." Campbell can help that fast start by making an impact on defense, where the Jaguars have ranked 25th or worse in points allowed for five straight seasons.

29. Chicago Bears

2016 record: 3-13

Post-draft ranking: No. 29

The Bears are the only NFL team with at least $18 million in guarantees committed to two quarterbacks, so all eyes will be on the battle between Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky this preseason. It's also a big investment for a team that ranked 24th in points allowed last season, all things considered.

30. Cleveland Browns

2016 record: 1-15

Post-draft ranking: No. 32

Brock Osweiler is starting the preseason opener, but will he start the regular-season opener too? The Browns' quarterback starter in the preseason opener has started Week 1 every year since 2003.

31. San Francisco 49ers

2016 record: 2-14

Post-draft ranking: No. 31

The 49ers have the third-worst odds to make the playoffs, according to ESPN's FPI, so obviously expectations aren't high. But Brian Hoyer is a solid stopgap option at quarterback, there's a new coach and general manager in Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, and the defense has added some young talent in the past two drafts. There could be hope on the horizon.

32. New York Jets

2016 record: 5-11

Post-draft ranking: No. 30

Does the Jets' quarterback battle between Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg even matter? ESPN's FPI gives the Jets a 1.0 percent chance of making the playoffs, worst in the NFL.