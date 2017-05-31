Police are investigating a “racially motivated slur” that was spray-painted on a front gate of Lebron James' West Los Angeles home, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident was reported to police this morning. Property management removed the graffiti before officers arrived and investigators are reviewing security footage, police said.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' plane arrived in San Francisco Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday against the Golden State Warriors, and it’s believed James is with the Cavaliers for all the pre-finals events.

ABC News has reached out to the Cavaliers for comment.