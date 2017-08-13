Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch remains seated during national anthem

Marshawn Lynch appeared to stage a silent protest in his return to the NFL, as the Oakland Raiders' running back remained seated during the national anthem prior to the team's exhibition opener at the Arizona Cardinals.

Photos show Lynch, who suited up but did not play, sitting on a cooler while holding a banana during the anthem.

Lynch has talked to the media once since he came out of retirement and was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks last spring, and that was in the offseason program.

He was not in the NFL during Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest against racism and police brutality last season but has previously expressed his opinion on Kaepernick's action.

Kaepernick remains an unsigned free agent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.