Ranking all 51 Super Bowls

New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 Houston, Feb. 5, 2017
This game had it all: It was the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history -- the Patriots once trailed by 25 -- led by Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, who threw for 466 yards. It gave Bill Belichick and Brady their fifth championship in seven trips, and it cemented the Patriots as one of the league's top dynasties.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
2. Super Bowl XXV
New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19 Tampa, Florida, Jan. 27, 1991
The missed field goal by the Bills' Scott Norwood changed history, giving Bill Parcells his second Super Bowl ring in five years and starting the Bills' failed four-year run at the Super Bowl with a loss.
AP Photo/Phil Sandlin
3. Super Bowl XLIX
New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24 Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 1, 2015
The Seahawks' decision to pass instead of run at the Patriots' 1-yard line, which resulted in a Malcolm Butler interception, became the worst call in Super Bowl history. Still, it was a great game, particularly with Tom Brady getting hot in the second half.
The Steel Curtain started to close as a dominating defense because of age, so the Steelers leaned on the offense. Terry Bradshaw threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns.
AP Photo
5. Super Bowl XXXVI
New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17 New Orleans, Feb. 3, 2002
Bill Belichick's defense slowed the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf," and emerging quarterback Tom Brady helped build a 14-point third-quarter lead and eventually set up a game-winning Adam Vinatieri field goal as time expired.
Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images
6. Super Bowl XLII
New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14 Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 3, 2008
Eli Manning's ability to escape pressure and find David Tyree on what became an incredible helmet catch is part of Super Bowl lore. The Giants' come-from-behind win ruined what would have been an undefeated season for the Patriots.
John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports
7. Super Bowl XXXIV
St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16 Atlanta, Jan. 30, 2000
Rams linebacker Mike Jones stopped Titans receiver Kevin Dyson 1 yard shy of the end zone as time expired to preserve a St. Louis win.
Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images
8. Super Bowl III
New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7 Miami, Jan. 12, 1969
The most important Super Bowl win ever. Quarterback Joe Namath guaranteed a Jets victory and showed that AFL teams were legitimate with a nine-point victory.
AP Photo
9. Super Bowl XXIII
San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16 Miami, Jan. 22, 1989
Joe Montana executed one of the greatest late-game drives in Super Bowl history, capping it with a game-winning touchdown pass to John Taylor with 34 seconds remaining.
AP Photo/Phil Sandlin
10. Super Bowl XXXVIII
New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29 Houston, Feb. 1, 2004
Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme shocked the world by keeping pace with Tom Brady in a high-scoring game. But Brady put together a late drive and the Patriots won on an Adam Vinatieri field goal..
Steelers linebacker James Harrison had perhaps the best play in Super Bowl history -- a 100-yard interception return of a Kurt Warner pass. The game winner was a great end zone catch by Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes.
Al Bello/Getty Images
12. Super Bowl XXXII
Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24 San Diego, Jan. 25, 1998
Aided by an MVP rushing performance from Terrell Davis, an aging John Elway ended a career of Super Bowl frustrations. The Broncos were 12-point underdogs.
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
13. Super Bowl XLVII
Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31 New Orleans, Feb. 3, 2013
The lights went out, but, after a long delay, 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick led a comeback that came 5 yards short of winning the game.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
14. Super Bowl XVI
San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21 Pontiac, Michigan, Jan. 24, 1982
After jumping out to a 20-0 lead in the first half, the 49ers had to fight like crazy to stop an incredible Bengals comeback. Cincinnati tried and failed on a late onside kick to get one more chance.
Many didn't expect Lynn Swann to play after an injury knocked him out of the AFC Championship, but he ended up the MVP. It was also another great performance from the peak of the "Steel Curtain" defense era.
AP Photo
16. Super Bowl XLVI
New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17 Indianapolis, Feb. 5, 2012
On his older brother's home field, Eli Manning did enough, including a brilliant sideline throw to Mario Manningham, to win his second Super Bowl over Tom Brady.
Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports
17. Super Bowl XLIV
New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17 Miami, Feb. 7, 2010
Saints coach Sean Payton ruined Peyton Manning's chance of winning a second Super Bowl ring with a surprise onside kick after halftime. Tracy Porter's pick-six sealed it.
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
18. Super Bowl XIV
Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19 Pasadena, California, Jan. 20, 1980
The Rams were trying to be Cinderella with Vince Ferragamo at quarterback, but Terry Bradshaw and the Steelers' offense won what turned into a high-scoring, entertaining Super Bowl.
AP Photo
19. Super Bowl XLV
Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25 Arlington, Texas, Feb. 6, 2011
Aaron Rodgers won his first Super Bowl as the Packers jumped to a 21-3 lead. Ben Roethlisberger tried to bring the Steelers back in the second half and fell just short.
Thanks to one of the best defenses in NFL history and an MVP performance from pass-rusher Von Miller, the Broncos upset the Panthers and got Peyton Manning his second championship ring in his final game.
The Steel Curtain beat the Purple People Eaters in a defensive showdown that gave the Steelers the first of four Super Bowl titles in six seasons. Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood kept knocking down Fran Tarkenton passes.