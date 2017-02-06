Ranking all 51 Super Bowls

Feb 6, 2017, 2:41 AM ET

1. Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28
Houston, Feb. 5, 2017

This game had it all: It was the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history -- the Patriots once trailed by 25 -- led by Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, who threw for 466 yards. It gave Bill Belichick and Brady their fifth championship in seven trips, and it cemented the Patriots as one of the league's top dynasties.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

2. Super Bowl XXV

New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19
Tampa, Florida, Jan. 27, 1991

The missed field goal by the Bills' Scott Norwood changed history, giving Bill Parcells his second Super Bowl ring in five years and starting the Bills' failed four-year run at the Super Bowl with a loss.

AP Photo/Phil Sandlin

3. Super Bowl XLIX

New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24
Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 1, 2015

The Seahawks' decision to pass instead of run at the Patriots' 1-yard line, which resulted in a Malcolm Butler interception, became the worst call in Super Bowl history. Still, it was a great game, particularly with Tom Brady getting hot in the second half.

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

4. Super Bowl XIII

Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31
Miami, Jan. 21, 1979

The Steel Curtain started to close as a dominating defense because of age, so the Steelers leaned on the offense. Terry Bradshaw threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns.

AP Photo

5. Super Bowl XXXVI

New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17
New Orleans, Feb. 3, 2002

Bill Belichick's defense slowed the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf," and emerging quarterback Tom Brady helped build a 14-point third-quarter lead and eventually set up a game-winning Adam Vinatieri field goal as time expired.

Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images

6. Super Bowl XLII

New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14
Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 3, 2008

Eli Manning's ability to escape pressure and find David Tyree on what became an incredible helmet catch is part of Super Bowl lore. The Giants' come-from-behind win ruined what would have been an undefeated season for the Patriots.

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

7. Super Bowl XXXIV

St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16
Atlanta, Jan. 30, 2000

Rams linebacker Mike Jones stopped Titans receiver Kevin Dyson 1 yard shy of the end zone as time expired to preserve a St. Louis win.

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

8. Super Bowl III

New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7
Miami, Jan. 12, 1969

The most important Super Bowl win ever. Quarterback Joe Namath guaranteed a Jets victory and showed that AFL teams were legitimate with a nine-point victory.

AP Photo

9. Super Bowl XXIII

San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16
Miami, Jan. 22, 1989

Joe Montana executed one of the greatest late-game drives in Super Bowl history, capping it with a game-winning touchdown pass to John Taylor with 34 seconds remaining.

AP Photo/Phil Sandlin

10. Super Bowl XXXVIII

New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29
Houston, Feb. 1, 2004

Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme shocked the world by keeping pace with Tom Brady in a high-scoring game. But Brady put together a late drive and the Patriots won on an Adam Vinatieri field goal..

Elsa/Getty Images

11. Super Bowl XLIII

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23
Tampa, Florida, Feb. 1, 2009

Steelers linebacker James Harrison had perhaps the best play in Super Bowl history -- a 100-yard interception return of a Kurt Warner pass. The game winner was a great end zone catch by Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes.

Al Bello/Getty Images

12. Super Bowl XXXII

Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24
San Diego, Jan. 25, 1998

Aided by an MVP rushing performance from Terrell Davis, an aging John Elway ended a career of Super Bowl frustrations. The Broncos were 12-point underdogs.

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

13. Super Bowl XLVII

Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31
New Orleans, Feb. 3, 2013

The lights went out, but, after a long delay, 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick led a comeback that came 5 yards short of winning the game.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

14. Super Bowl XVI

San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21
Pontiac, Michigan, Jan. 24, 1982

After jumping out to a 20-0 lead in the first half, the 49ers had to fight like crazy to stop an incredible Bengals comeback. Cincinnati tried and failed on a late onside kick to get one more chance.

Getty Images

15. Super Bowl X

Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17
Miami, Jan. 18, 1976

Many didn't expect Lynn Swann to play after an injury knocked him out of the AFC Championship, but he ended up the MVP. It was also another great performance from the peak of the "Steel Curtain" defense era.

AP Photo

16. Super Bowl XLVI

New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17
Indianapolis, Feb. 5, 2012

On his older brother's home field, Eli Manning did enough, including a brilliant sideline throw to Mario Manningham, to win his second Super Bowl over Tom Brady.

Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

17. Super Bowl XLIV

New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17
Miami, Feb. 7, 2010

Saints coach Sean Payton ruined Peyton Manning's chance of winning a second Super Bowl ring with a surprise onside kick after halftime. Tracy Porter's pick-six sealed it.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

18. Super Bowl XIV

Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19
Pasadena, California, Jan. 20, 1980

The Rams were trying to be Cinderella with Vince Ferragamo at quarterback, but Terry Bradshaw and the Steelers' offense won what turned into a high-scoring, entertaining Super Bowl.

AP Photo

19. Super Bowl XLV

Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25
Arlington, Texas, Feb. 6, 2011

Aaron Rodgers won his first Super Bowl as the Packers jumped to a 21-3 lead. Ben Roethlisberger tried to bring the Steelers back in the second half and fell just short.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

20. Super Bowl V

Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13
Miami, Jan. 17, 1971

This was probably the sloppiest Super Bowl. Some called it "The Blunder Bowl." There were 11 turnovers.

Manny Rubio/USA TODAY Sports

21. Super Bowl XXX

Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
Tempe, Arizona, Jan. 28, 1996

Cowboys cornerback Larry Brown became a Super Bowl star with two interceptions of Neil O'Donnell passes. Brown was the MVP and earned a nice payday from the Raiders.

Mike Powell/Getty Images

22. Super Bowl XVII

Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17
Pasadena, California, Jan. 30, 1983

Redskins back John Riggins had one of the great runs in Super Bowl history, turning a fourth-and-1 into a touchdown to beat the Dolphins.

AP Photo

23. Super Bowl XXXIX

New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21
Jacksonville, Florida, Feb. 6, 2005

Eagles receiver Terrell Owens put up big numbers (nine catches for 122 yards), but the Patriots got their third Super Bowl win in four years.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

24. Super Bowl 50

Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10
Santa Clara, California, Feb. 7, 2016

Thanks to one of the best defenses in NFL history and an MVP performance from pass-rusher Von Miller, the Broncos upset the Panthers and got Peyton Manning his second championship ring in his final game.

Tim Rasmussen/ESPN

25. Super Bowl XL

Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10
Detroit, Feb. 5, 2006

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger wasn't at his best, but Hines Ward was. Ward, the MVP, caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from Antwaan Randle El to seal the victory.

Larry Maurer/Getty Images

26. Super Bowl XXVI

Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24
Minneapolis, Jan. 26, 1992

This game was a testament to the coaching of Joe Gibbs. He won his third Super Bowl with his third starting quarterback along with handing the Bills their second consecutive loss in the Super Bowl.

AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy

27. Super Bowl XLI

Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17
Miami, Feb. 4, 2007

Peyton Manning finally got his Super Bowl ring in a game in which the Colts dominated. Bears quarterback Rex Grossman didn't have a chance in this one.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

28. Super Bowl XXXIII

Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19
Miami, Jan. 31, 1999

John Elway closed out a great career with his second Super Bowl ring. He was 38 years old and the MVP.

Joe Traver/Getty Images

29. Super Bowl XXXI

Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21
New Orleans, Jan. 26, 1997

The Packers' Desmond Howard returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown as Brett Favre got his one Super Bowl ring.

Andy Hayt/Getty Images

30. Super Bowl VII

Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7
Los Angeles, Jan. 14, 1973

The Dolphins completed an undefeated season by winning a defensive battle. Jake Scott had two interceptions in an MVP performance.

AP Photo

31. Super Bowl IX

Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6
New Orleans, Jan. 12, 1975

The Steel Curtain beat the Purple People Eaters in a defensive showdown that gave the Steelers the first of four Super Bowl titles in six seasons. Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood kept knocking down Fran Tarkenton passes.

AP Photo/Charlie Kelly

32. Super Bowl XI

Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14
Pasadena, California, Jan. 9, 1977

John Madden's Raiders dominated Bud Grant's Vikings with a powerful offensive line and great quarterback play by Ken Stabler.

AP Photo

33. Super Bowl XII

Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10
New Orleans, Jan. 15, 1978

This Cowboys team was all about defense. The Doomsday Defense didn't let the Broncos have any success.

Getty Images

34. Super Bowl XV

Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10
New Orleans, Jan. 25, 1981

With the hostage crisis in Iran ending five days before the Super Bowl, the Raiders won a game that was loaded with patriotic pregame ceremonies.

Manny Rubio/USA TODAY Sports

35. Super Bowl XXVIII

Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13
Atlanta, Jan. 30, 1994

Jimmy Johnson established the Cowboys' mini-dynasty by winning the second of back-to-back Super Bowls against the Bills, who lost their fourth consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

Getty Images

36. Super Bowl II

Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14
Miami, Jan. 14, 1968

Bart Starr was the star of the Packers' second Super Bowl victory, winning the MVP with 13 completions and a touchdown.

AP Photo/Harold Valentine

37. Super Bowl XIX

San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16
Palo Alto, California, Jan. 20, 1985

49ers quarterback Joe Montana ruined Dan Marino's one trip to the Super Bowl. Montana had three touchdown passes and a TD run.

AP Photo

38. Super Bowl XXI

New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20
Pasadena, California, Jan. 25, 1987

Bill Parcells and Lawrence Taylor won their first Super Bowl by dominating John Elway and the Broncos. Phil Simms completed 22 of 25 passes to claim MVP honors.

Nicole Bengiveno/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

39. Super Bowl XXXVII

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21
San Diego, Jan. 26, 2003

Bucs coach Jon Gruden, traded from Oakland to Tampa Bay, had his revenge by dominating the Raiders with Brad Johnson as the Bucs' quarterback.

AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson

40. Super Bowl XVIII

Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9
Tampa, Florida., Jan. 22, 1984

Thanks to Marcus Allen's 191-yard rushing performance, the Raiders became the first Los Angeles-based team to win a Super Bowl.

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

41. Super Bowl XXII

Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10
San Diego, Jan. 31, 1988

Redskins quarterback Doug Williams put up 35 points in the second quarter and became the first African-American quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

AP Photo

42. Super Bowl VIII

Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7
Houston, Jan. 13, 1974

The Dolphins won their second consecutive Super Bowl. Larry Csonka rushed for 145 yards and claimed MVP honors.

Rod Hanna/USA TODAY Sports

43. Super Bowl IV

Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7
New Orleans, Jan. 11, 1970

The Chiefs forced five turnovers and dominated the Vikings' offense, limiting it to 67 yards rushing.

Manny Rubio/USA TODAY Sports

44. Super Bowl XXVII

Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17
Pasadena, California, Jan. 31, 1993

Troy Aikman's four touchdown passes led the Cowboys to their first of back-to-back Super Bowl titles under Jimmy Johnson.

Rich Pilling/ZUMA Press

45. Super Bowl VI

Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3
New Orleans, Jan. 16, 1972

The Cowboys became America's team by winning their first Super Bowl.

AP Photo

46. Super Bowl I

Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10
Los Angeles, Jan. 15, 1967

The Chiefs weren't in the same ballpark as the Packers coming out of the American Football League.

Getty Images

47. Super Bowl XLVIII

Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8
East Rutherford, New Jersey, Feb. 2, 2014

The Seahawks dominated Peyton Manning and the Broncos. The outcome was decided quickly.

John Leyba/The Denver Post/Getty Images

48. Super Bowl XXIV

San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10
New Orleans, Jan. 28, 1990

The 49ers won their fourth Super Bowl and did it with George Seifert, who had replaced Bill Walsh as the head coach.

Getty Images

49. Super Bowl XXXV

Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7
Tampa, Florida, Jan. 28, 2001

Led by linebacker Ray Lewis, the Ravens sealed one of the best season-long defensive performances in NFL history.

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

50. Super Bowl XX

Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10
New Orleans, Jan. 26, 1986

One of the most entertaining teams in Super Bowl history, the 1985 Bears had no problems with the Patriots.

AP Photo/Phil Sandlin

51. Super Bowl XXIX

San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26
Miami, Jan. 29, 1995

The game was decided by halftime with the 49ers leading 28-10. The only buzz was watching Steve Young throw six touchdown passes.

Doug Collier/AFP/Getty Images