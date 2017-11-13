Red Sox RF Mookie Betts bowls perfect 300 in PBA event

Scoot over, Don Larsen. There has been another perfect game in the World Series ... of Bowling, that is.

Mookie Betts, the All-Star right fielder for the Boston Red Sox and bowling aficionado, rolled a 300 Sunday night in the final qualifying round of the World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nevada.

In an interview with PBA Network, he guessed that it was his 10th perfect game, but it marked his first in a Professional Bowlers Association tour event.

"This is definitely the most important one," Betts told the PBA.

Betts is competing in the World Series of Bowling for the second time in three years. Entering Sunday night, he was averaging a 204.71 score through 35 games and ranked 156th out of 195 players. Although he won't make the cut for the PBA World Championship, he made a discernible improvement on his 2015 debut, in which his average score was 190.

Sunday's 10-game round proved to be the lowest-scoring of the tournament for most players. Betts finished his first five games with a 194.4 average and rolled a 169 game -- his lowest score of the tournament -- in the sixth game before coming back with a 300 that pushed him up 40 places in the standings.

As Betts began racking up strikes en route to the perfect score, he drew attention from several of the experienced bowlers on tour, including Sean Rash and Tommy Jones.

"After the first ball, I turned around, and I was like, 'Oh boy, I wasn't expecting it to be this many,'" Betts said. "But the bowling community's close."

Betts won a Gold Glove last week as the American League's best right fielder. He batted .264 with 24 homers, 102 RBIs and an .803 OPS in 153 games for the Red Sox this past season, despite dealing with assorted injuries, including a wrist problem that bothered him late in the season.

According to a PBA spokesperson, Betts plans to rejoin the bowling tour on Feb. 4 to compete in the annual Chris Paul Celebrity Invitational in Houston. Betts bowled in that event last year and partnered with Jones to finish in second place.