Redskins QB Kirk Cousins says he'd play on franchise tag again

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins isn't sure what the Washington Redskins are thinking with his contract. But Cousins made it clear Thursday that he's willing to play on a one-year franchise tag if that option is presented for a second straight season.

"We will cross that bridge when we come to it, but I would probably do what I did last year," Cousins told ESPN after the NFC's practice. "I will sign it and play with it. I'm not afraid."

The Redskins had long-term doubts with Cousins last season and signed him to a one-year franchise tag worth $19.953 million. This year's quarterback tag would increase to approximately $23.94 million for Cousins but wouldn't offer him the multi-year security most players seek.

"It will be hard to have a lack of security at that point," Cousins said of the big money involved. "Do you know what I mean?"

According to ESPN Stats & Information, there have been 13 players in NFL history -- of which none were quarterbacks -- to receive franchise tags in back-to-back seasons.

Washington finished 8-7-1 last season under Cousins and missed the playoffs. Cousins threw for a career-high 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns, and had a passer rating of 97.2.

Despite struggling to come to a long-term agreement, Cousins is hopeful to return to Washington and said his primary focus is turning the Redskins into consistent winners.

"We want to keep getting back to the playoffs, win playoff games and ultimately win a Super Bowl. That's what you're going to be measured on," Cousins said. "Only one team is happy at the end of the year. That's what we're chasing. I will always be on that quest to do that.

"Until then there will always be doubts, and that's OK. That's part of playing at this level and you take the good with the bad."