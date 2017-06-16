Rep. Steve Scalise named LSU's honorary coach for College World Series

LSU has named alumnus and House Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., an honorary coach for the Tigers during the upcoming College World Series.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was critically wounded when a gunman opened fire at the Republican baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday. Scalise was fielding balls at second base when he was hit in the hip, and suffered grievous injuries as the bullet traveled through his pelvis and injured internal organs.

Scalise remained in critical condition Thursday night but his condition had improved after second surgery, the hospital said.?

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity is Thursday night.

LSU included a message of support in its Twitter announcement Thursday.

LSU (48-17) opens play vs. Florida State (45-21) on Saturday night in Omaha.