Report: Jets' Darrelle Revis involved in weekend altercation in Pittsburgh

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is being investigated by Pittsburgh police for his involvement in a street altercation over the weekend, according to Pittsburgh TV station WTAE.

Revis hasn't been charged, but the WTAE report said police are considering felony charges for the four-time All-Pro.?

The incident occurred over the weekend in Pittsburgh's popular South Side, and it was reported to police early Monday morning.?

WTAE, citing sources close to the investigation, said two men were punched at the scene. A police officer saw Revis talking to two people and, when the officer returned to the area, the two men were unconscious, the report said.

A Jets spokesman said the team is aware of the incident and has spoken to Revis, who was born in Pennsylvania and played at the University of Pittsburgh. There was no further comment.

Police obtained video from a phone belonging to one of the alleged victims, according to the report. One of the victims claimed Revis took the phone from its owner and attempted to delete the video before throwing it into the street, sources told the TV station.

Revis' attorney, Blaine Jones, said in an email to WTAE that the cornerback was the victim and sought medical treatment. He didn't reveal the nature of his injuries.

"Mr. Revis came home to Pittsburgh this past weekend to visit family and friends. During that time, Mr. Revis went by a location in the South Side that he is in the process of developing," Jones said in the email. "Mr. Revis was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least five people. Mr. Revis feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors."

Revis, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the NFL's most accomplished players, is facing an uncertain status with the team. ?He endured a disappointing season and could be a salary-cap casualty in the coming weeks; Revis is due a $2 million roster bonus on March 11, plus another $13 million in salary.