Report: Paul George prefers to sign with Lakers as free agent in 2018

Paul George?has told the? Indiana Pacers that he will not re-sign with the club after next season and the All-Star forward would prefer to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers when he is a free agent 2018, The Vertical reported Sunday.

If George, 27, were to sign with the Lakers, it would mark a homecoming of sorts, as he was born in nearby Palmdale, California.

George instructed his agent to inform new Pacers president Kevin Pritchard of his plans, according to the Vertical.

Although George would constitute a significant acquisition for Los Angeles, the rebuilding Lakers do not currently intend to part with any of their young assets in a trade with the Pacers, sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

George said Thursday that he was committed to playing with the Pacers through next season.

"I am a Pacer. I am under contract, and I intend to play,'' George said.

George has averaged 18.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons and is considered one of the best two-way players in the league.

The past two seasons have been the best of his career. Since returning for the final six games of the 2014-15 season after gruesomely breaking his left leg, George has taken his game to new heights. He averaged 23.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 2015-16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.