Reports: Doctor's ruling on Chris Bosh's health will help Miami Heat's salary cap situation

An NBA doctor has ruled that Chris Bosh is dealing with a career-ending illness, meaning the Miami Heat will be able to remove his contract from their salary cap once they officially release him, according to multiple reports.

Bosh hasn't played since February 2016 because of blood clotting issues.

He still could return to playing in the NBA after his official release from the Heat but must provide the league with the necessary medical evidence that he is healthy enough to do so. Bosh is guaranteed $52 million over the next two seasons, though a significant portion of that is covered by insurance.