FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Revolution defender Jay Heaps is retiring after 11 seasons in Major League Soccer. Heaps made the announcement Wednesday. He played in a team record 243 games during the past 8? seasons with New England following a trade from the Miami Fusion. He was the league's 1999 rookie of the year with Miami. The 33-year-old native of Longmeadow, Mass., had 17 goals and 34 assists in 314 MLS games. He said he will start a career in finance early next year.