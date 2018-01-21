Rob Gronkowski hit in head, misses second half

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tight end Rob Gronkowski was knocked out of the? New England Patriots' 24-20 AFC Championship Game victory with a concussion after he took a big hit from Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church late in the second quarter.

Gronkowski was wobbly as he got to his feet but walked to the locker room under his own power. He remained there being evaluated to start the second half and was officially ruled out at the start of the fourth quarter.

Church was penalized for unnecessary roughness as his helmet made contact with Gronkowski's, although Church initially appeared to be leading with his shoulder.

"If you go low, you're a dirty player. If you go high, it's unsportsmanlike conduct. It's tough," Church said following the game.

Gronkowski was charted on the field for the Patriots' first 26 offensive snaps of the game, which reflects his importance to the team. No. 2 tight end Dwayne Allen stepped into his role at the end of the second quarter and into the second half.