Rockies' Chad Bettis gets first start in 2017 after cancer treatment

Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis will make his 2017 debut after battling testicular cancer.

Rockies manager Bud Black said Sunday that Bettis will face the Braves on Monday at Coors Field.?The game will be Bettis' first since Sept. 30.

Bettis made five rehab starts. On Tuesday, he gave up one run over five innings before rain interrupted the game.

Bettis finished his last round of treatment in May, two months after doctors discovered his testicular cancer had spread. He had surgery in November to remove the cancer, but it returned and he was forced to leave the team in March for chemotherapy.

"To see where he was when he was re-diagnosed, it was hard for us, because he was a big part of our team,'' manager Bud Black said. "To see him go through what he has had to go through, and to see him work his butt off -- a guy who had chemotherapy, and how that feels -- to where he is now, what a great story for all of us. It has been just wonderful to watch.''

The 28-year-old Bettis went 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts last season.

