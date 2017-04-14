Rod Carew's transplanted heart donated from ex-Ravens TE Konrad Reuland

Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew underwent a heart transplant in December, receiving the organ donation from a former Baltimore Ravens tight end, according to the team's website.

Konrad Reuland died Dec. 12 at age 29 after suffering a brain aneurysm. His heart went to Carew, who was at the top of the donor list after dealing with life-threatening complications from a heart attack he initially sustained a year earlier.

Three months later, Carew met Reuland's mother. According to the team's website, Mary Reuland greeted Carew with a big hug and said, "You're part of our family now."

"Forever," Carew said, according to the site. "I will take care of this one because I've been given a second chance, and God knows how I feel and what I'm going to do for him."

Reuland played four games for the Ravens last season, starting in one. He didn't have a catch.

In two seasons with the New York Jets (2012 and 2013), Reuland had 12 catches for 90 yards and no touchdowns. He spent two seasons at Notre Dame (2006 and 2007) before transferring to Stanford, where he finished out his college career before going undrafted in 2011.