Samaje Perine passes Billy Sims for Sooners rushing yards

NEW ORLEANS -- Samaje Perine is the Oklahoma Sooners' new career rushing leader.

The junior running back passed Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims and three others to become the Sooners' all-time leading rusher in a 35-19 Allstate Sugar Bowl win over Auburn on Monday night.

Perine needed 82 yards on Monday to surpass Sims' career total of 4,118 yards. He got there in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with 17 carries for 86 yards -- good for a career total of 4,122 yards.

Perine also passed former Sooners Joe Washington (4,071 yards),? Adrian Peterson?(4,045) and Steve Owens (4,041) before getting to Sims on Monday.

Perine said late last week that he has not yet determined whether he will return to Oklahoma for his senior season.

His 239 yards on 37 carries in the Sooners' victory over Oklahoma State to clinch the Big 12 title, propelling him to within reach of the top spot.

Perine made a name for himself in 2014 when he rushed for 1,713 yards his freshman year, fifth-best in school history, and 21 touchdowns. He ran for an FBS-record 427 yards against Kansas that season, a record that still stands. As a sophomore, he added 1,349 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He finished this season with 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns despite missing two games and much of a third with a leg injury.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.