Seahawks' Trevone Boykin arrested for second time in 11 days

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested Thursday for a possible violation of his parole.

He was released on $2,500 bond, according to Bexar County (Texas) court records.

Boykin's arrest stemmed from a motion to revoke his probation from a 2015 incident after he was arrested in March on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication.

Boykin was a passenger in a car that struck pedestrians and then a nightclub March 27. Eight people were injured in the incident, and seven were sent to local hospitals.

At the time of his March arrest, Boykin was on probation from a 2015 incident at a bar when he was the starting quarterback at TCU.

In June 2016, Boykin pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and paid a $1,500 fine, plus $237 in court costs. He was placed on one-year probation, ordered to take alcohol awareness and anger management courses and serve 80 hours of community service.

The Seahawks signed Boykin as an undrafted free agent last spring, and he served as Russell Wilson's backup in 2016.

Last week at the NFL owners meetings, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated that Boykin's standing with the team was not in jeopardy.

"Not yet, we're just waiting on finding out what all took place and that," Carroll said.

Boykin's arraignment is set for May 3.