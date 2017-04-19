Shareef O'Neal, son of Shaquille O'Neal, commits to Arizona

Five-star junior Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, committed to? Arizona?early Wednesday morning.

O'Neal's AAU team, California Supreme, announced the news on Twitter.

O'Neal, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, is ranked No. 19 in the ESPN 60 for the class of 2018. UCLA, USC and Kentucky were also involved, and his father's alma mater, LSU, was recruiting him prior to its recent coaching change.

"This is sort of deja vu to me," Shaquille O'Neal said on ESPN at the Hoophall Classic in January about his son's recruitment. "My father never said you should do this, you should do that. So I'm gonna let him make his decision. LSU, Kentucky, Arizona. He's getting a lot of letters. A couple of weeks ago, he got his book with all his letters, I got my book with all my letters. It's a great feeling. But I'm gonna let him make the final decision."

Sean Miller and Arizona now have two five-star prospects committed for the 2018 class, with O'Neal joining five-star wing Emmanuel Akot (No. 21). Miller has recruited a top-seven class in seven straight seasons, and is now in good position to make it eight.