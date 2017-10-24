Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz had fluid drained from shoulder

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz, the top overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, had fluid drained from his right shoulder earlier this month and is planning to visit a specialist soon, his agent told ESPN on Tuesday.

"Markelle had a shoulder injury and fluid drained out of the back of his shoulder," agent Raymond Brothers told ESPN. "He literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball. He decided to try and fight through the pain to help the team. He has a great attitude. We are committed to finding a solution to get Markelle back to 100 percent."

No decision has been made for Fultz to miss games, league sources said.

Fultz had the shoulder drained prior to start of the regular season, which caused him to miss the end of the Sixers' preseason schedule, Brothers said.

Fultz, 19, has struggled to shoot the ball in his first several NBA games, resisting jump shots and leaning almost exclusively on drives to the basket. He is shooting 33 percent (9-for-27) from the floor and 50 percent (6-for-12) from the free throw line. He has averaged 19 minutes in the Sixers' four games.

"From a basketball perspective, it's been encouraging to see that Markelle can get any shot he wants during the games, but he has been unable to shoot the ball," Brothers told ESPN.

The Sixers traded the No. 3 overall pick and a future first-round choice to the Boston Celtics for the chance to select Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick. Fultz played one season of college basketball at the University of Washington.