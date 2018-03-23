Source: Broken pinkie to sideline Giants' Madison Bumgarner 6-8 weeks

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken fifth metacarpal in his pitching hand after being hit by a line drive Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

Bumgarner said the injury was to the knuckle of his pinkie and he'll have pins inserted Saturday to help it heal.

A source tells ESPN's Buster Olney that the left-hander will be sidelined six to eight weeks.

"It's just a downer, we know what we means to us," manager Bruce Bochy told reporters, according to the Bay Area News Group. "It's just terrible news for us."

Bumgarner, making his final tuneup before his scheduled Opening Day start, was struck by a hard shot off the bat of the Royals' Whit Merrifield in the third inning.

Bochy went out to the mound with the team trainer to check on the left-hander, who was quickly removed from the game.

The Giants will also be without right-hander Jeff Samardzija for up to three to four weeks to open the season after an MRI on Thursday revealed a strained pectoral muscle.

Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, missed nearly three months last season after a dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado.

After six straight seasons with double-digit wins, more than 200 innings and 30-plus starts, Bumgarner went 4-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts last season and threw just 111 innings. The Giants lost 98 games and finished last in the National League West.

"Because of what happened to me last year, how we did last year, the whole combination of things and the group of guys that we've got here this year and the new staff ... the players that they brought in, I'm really excited," Bumgarner said prior to his injury. "I feel like we've got a good chance to compete and win some games this year."

The Giants open their season on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 29.