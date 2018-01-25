Source: Dan Enos leaving Wolverines to coach Crimson Tide QBs

Michigan has seen its fair share of turnover within the coaching staff the past few seasons, and another assistant coach is on his way out, as Dan Enos is expected to join Alabama as its quarterbacks coach, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Enos was only officially announced to Michigan's staff on Jan. 8 and is already heading back to the SEC. He joined the Wolverines in a position that was yet to be finalized after spending three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas.

During his time with the Razorbacks, Enos had two quarterbacks throw for more than 3,000 yards and multiple players taken in the NFL draft. At Alabama, he will inherit two quarterbacks with similar potential, but there is also potential for a quarterback controversy.

Incumbent starter Jalen Hurts was replaced by backup Tua Tagovailoa at halftime in the national championship game, and Tagovailoa brought Alabama back from a 13-0 deficit to win the game on an overtime touchdown throw to fellow freshman DeVonta Smith.

Hurts and Tagovailoa will battle it out for the starting spot next season with Enos overlooking their progress, and with Mike Locksley as offensive coordinator. ESPN reported last week that Locksley was promoted after Brian Daboll accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Buffalo Bills.

While Enos' position hadn't been finalized with Michigan, he already had been out recruiting for the Wolverines, visiting prospects and commitments.

His departure is a blow to Michigan, and it also isn't the first time that Alabama coach Nick Saban has gone after a Michigan assistant coach this offseason, as Saban tried to hire Michigan safeties coach Chris Partridge. Ultimately, Partridge rejected the offer and signed a new deal to stay in Ann Arbor.

Enos' move to Alabama was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

With the departure of Enos, Michigan now has an assistant coaching position to fill to reach the maximum 10 assistant coaches allowed.