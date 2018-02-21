Source: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery out at least six months after rotator cuff surgery

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery?will miss at least six months after undergoing surgery to repair a "full tear" in his right rotator cuff on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The source added it is "very likely" Jeffrey will miss the preseason and is "unsure" about the regular season "but the expectations are to be ready for Week 1."

Jeffery initially suffered the injury in training camp but opted to play through the discomfort.

Jeffery started all 16 regular-season games for Eagles, catching 57 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns.

In the postseason, Jeffery had 12 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns, including a memorable 34-yard touchdown grab in Philadelphia's 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Jeffery signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia last offseason but later received a four-year, $52 million extension from the Eagles in December.

Jeffery, 27, entered the league as a second-round draft choice of the Chicago Bears in 2012.