Source: LSU DC Dave Aranda remains nation's top-paid assistant with new 4-year, $10M deal

College football's highest-paid assistant coach is staying at LSU?and getting even richer.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday night on Twitter that defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has agreed to remain with the Tigers.

Aranda is receiving a new four-year contract that will pay him $2.5 million annually, a source told ESPN. The entire $10 million deal is guaranteed. Orgeron himself makes $3.5 million per year.

Texas A&M?had made several attempts to hire Aranda for new coach Jimbo Fisher's staff, and was prepared to substantially increase his salary.

Aranda, 41, just completed his second season as LSU's defensive coordinator, earning $1.8 million in 2017. LSU ranked 12th nationally in yards allowed and 14th in points allowed this past season.

Aranda previously served as defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, where he oversaw one of the nation's top units. He also has been defensive coordinator at? Utah State, Hawaii and Southern Utah.