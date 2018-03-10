Sources: Kawhi Leonard could be available as early as Thursday against Pelicans

Kawhi Leonard could be available for the San Antonio Spurs as early as Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN's Lisa Salters.

Leonard said earlier this week that he planned to return "soon" from a leg injury that has kept him out of all but nine games so far this season.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year played in those nine games after missing the season's first 27 games, but returned to the sideline after playing against Denver on Jan. 13.

Leonard has been riding a stationary bike and participating in three-on-three drills to simulate the physical contact of games, but has done so with staff members and "not my players."

The Spurs (37-28) are fifth in the West entering Saturday's game at Oklahoma City, but have struggled of late, going 3-7 in their last 10 games.