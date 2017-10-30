Sources: Seahawks get Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks

SEATTLE -- The Seahawks have acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown in a trade with the Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seattle is sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to Houston along with a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick, sources told Schefter.

The trade comes one day before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline and one day after the Texans lost to the Seahawks in Seattle.

Brown, 32, has spent his entire 10-year career with Houston, which selected him in the first round in 2008 out of Virginia Tech. He returned last week from a holdout and played 68 out of 71 offensive snaps Sunday against Seattle.

Asked earlier Monday about the possibility of the Texans trading Brown, coach Bill O'Brien said: "I don't have any say in that. You know what I mean? I coach the team, that's what I do. Duane played well yesterday. Obviously he's played well for us for a number of years. I have a lot of respect for Duane, but that's the business side of things, and I just concentrate on coaching the team."

The Seahawks have been seeking upgrades to an offensive line that has lost two starters to injury. One was George Fant, the projected starter at left tackle, who suffered a torn ACL in the preseason. Rees Odhiambo, a 2016 third-round pick, has struggled while replacing Fant.

The Seahawks previously met with free-agent left tackle Branden Albert, but nothing materialized.

The trade for Brown marks another bold move by Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who has previously made deals for Marshawn Lynch in 2010, Percy Harvin in 2013 and Jimmy Graham in 2015.

Asked earlier Monday whether the Seahawks are hoping to make a trade before the deadline, coach Pete Carroll said: "You're either competing or you're not. You know John; he's out there trying to figure out what's going on. You never know."

Adding Brown will require some salary-cap maneuvering by Seattle.

Brown's contract with Houston includes a $9.4 million base salary for 2017, of which a little less than $5 million remains. The Seahawks had only about $1.4 million in cap space as of Monday, according to NFL Players Association records. So even with the remainder of Lane's $4 million base salary for 2017 coming off the books, the Seahawks will have to clear room in some way to absorb Brown's contract, unless they restructure it.

Lane, a 2012 sixth-round pick, recently lost his starting job at right cornerback to rookie Shaquill Griffin. Lane returned Sunday against Houston after missing two games and most of a third with a groin injury. He began the game as Seattle's nickelback but was replaced in that role by Justin Coleman after hurting his thigh, Carroll said.