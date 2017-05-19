Sportsbook sets win total of 10.5 for Alabama, 10 for Ohio State

Alabama is the consensus national-championship favorite in Las Vegas and opened Thursday with the highest season win total at sportsbook operator CG Technology.

The Crimson Tide's season win total was set at 10.5 at CG Technology, which posted win totals on almost 50 teams.

Ohio State opened at 10 and is the only other team with double-digit wins. Six teams have win totals set at 9.5: Florida State, Penn State, USC, Washington, Wisconsin and Oklahoma. The Buckeyes host the Sooners in Week 2.

Alabama will face Florida State on Sept. 2, in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide have been installed as 4-point favorites over the Seminoles. Heading into the season, Alabama has been the favorite in 97 of its past 98 games. The Crimson Tide were consensus 1-point underdogs at Georgia on Oct. 3, 2015, a game they won 38-10.

Alabama has won 11 or more games in each of the past six regular seasons and in eight of coach Nick Saban's 10 years with the Crimson Tide. CG Technology was charging a hefty -150 price to bet over 10.5 on Alabama.

Defending national champion Clemson, which upset Alabama in last season's championship game, was among the teams that opened at 9 wins. Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech were also set at 9.

CG Technology, which operates the sportsbooks at the Venetian, Cosmo and M Resort, among other Las Vegas casinos, was taking $500 limits on the win totals. Conference championship games, bowl games and playoff games are not included in the win totals.

The sportsbook has also posted odds to win each of the Power 5 conferences. Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC are the favorites in their respective conferences.