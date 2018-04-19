Stan Van Gundy set to meet with owner Tom Gores next week

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy have set a meeting for next week to discuss Van Gundy's future with the franchise, league sources told ESPN.

The two had initially planned to sit down late this week, but the meeting was pushed back, leaving the Pistons organization to await word on how, if at all, the franchise's structure could be altered.

Most of Van Gundy's front-office staff, including general manager Jeff Bower, are in the final year of their contracts and are operating without clarity on whether they'll be employed beyond the spring.

Gores could push for the status quo, seek to make changes to the front-office structure and offer Van Gundy the chance to continue as coach, or simply dismiss him. Gores and Van Gundy have had strong, working relationship since the partnership began four years ago.

Van Gundy has been hopeful of returning for the fifth season of his original five-year, $35 million deal. Van Gundy and Bower are hopeful to get back a healthy point guard in? Reggie Jackson to partner with All-Star forward Blake Griffin and center Andre Drummond, and make a return to the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Pistons were 39-43 in an injury-plagued season that ended with Detroit missing the playoffs for the third time in four years under Van Gundy's watch. Nevertheless, Van Gundy inherited a franchise stranded in the lottery with few assets on the roster. He is 152-176 with Detroit, where he was hired after eight seasons as head coach of Orlando and Miami.