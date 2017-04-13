Steelers CB released after unloaded gun found in carry-on bag at airport

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson was released by the Mobile Regional Airport after security found an unloaded Glock .45-caliber pistol in his carry-on bag, according to airport police chief Brian Fillingim. Golson's record showed no warrants, and the airport kept the pistol and 23 rounds of ammunition in a safe for Golson to retrieve after his trip. TMZ first reported the news. Golson was not detained. "He wasn't violating any laws or ill-intent of doing anything illegal with it," Fillingim told ESPN. "No criminal activity whatsoever." Carrying a gun inside an airport is permitted in Alabama, but Golson will be subject to a fine from TSA. This routine happens frequently in the Mobile airport, Fillingim said. Fillingim wasn't sure offhand why Golson had the gun or whether he owned a permit, but his staff noted Golson was "outstanding" to deal with and "very apologetic" about the incident. Golson, a second-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2015, hasn't played an NFL down while recovering from a torn labrum and a Lisfranc injury.