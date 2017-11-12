Steelers' Joe Haden breaks fibula against Colts, is out indefinitely

INDIANAPOLIS --? Steelers cornerback Joe Haden left Sunday's 20-17 win over the Colts with a fracture in his left leg.

Coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Haden broke his fibula and is out indefinitely.

"Joe Haden has a fibula fracture," Tomlin said. "It's high on his leg. I don't know what that means."

Haden collided with a Colts offensive player late in the first quarter and was down on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf for a few minutes. Haden walked off the field without a limp and went to the locker room. Veteran Coty Sensabaugh replaced him in the lineup.

Haden left on crutches and told ESPN he would find out more about the injury Sunday night back in Pittsburgh.

Haden, a longtime member of the? Cleveland Browns?who signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Steelers in August, helped stabilize a much-improved secondary and second-ranked defense. The Steelers' secondary gave up touchdown passes of 60 and 61 yards against Indianapolis after Haden left the game.

In addition to Sensabaugh, the Steelers can also activate third-round rookie Cam Sutton off injured reserve.