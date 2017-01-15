Stephen Curry: I'm fine with being fourth-highest paid Warrior

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry, the two-time MVP, told the Mercury News in a podcast it doesn't bother him that he's the fourth-highest paid player on the Golden State Warriors.

"One thing my pops always told me is you never count another man's money," Curry said. "It's what you've got and how you take care of it. And if I'm complaining about $44 million over four years, then I've got other issues in my life."

Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant all earn more than Curry.

Curry and the Warriors agreed to a four-year, $44 million extension in 2012. He wasn't the player he is today and he was hampered by nagging injuries.

But he'll most certainly have an opportunity to play for what he's worth when he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Golden State can offer him a five-year deal for about $210 million. Other suitors can present only a four-year pact at approximately $140 million.

It will pay to stay and Curry said as of now, he can't envision himself relocating next summer.

"I can't," Curry said. "Like I've said from Day 1, when I was first asked about free agency, this is a perfect place to play. Bay Area fans are amazing, our organization's amazing, we've put together an amazing team that's competing for championships every year. ... There's really no reason that I can see right now that would draw me elsewhere."