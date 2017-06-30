Stephen Curry jersey from Finals Game 3 garners record at auction

The jersey worn by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in Game 3 of the NBA Finals sold Thursday night for $135,060.

The price is a record for a game-worn item auctioned by the NBA. The previous record was the $100,040 paid last year for the jersey Kobe Bryant wore in his final All-Star Game.

Other jerseys sold by the league from Game 3 were worn by? LeBron James ($92,020), Kevin Durant ($71,260) and Andre Iguodala ($31,706).

Durant, not Curry, was the star of that game, scoring 31 points in the contest, with 14 points in the fourth quarter. His final jump shot, a 3-pointer over James with 45 seconds left, sealed the Warriors' win and put them up 3-0 in the Finals. Curry had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.

The Warriors went on to win the title over the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.